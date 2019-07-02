Kentucky State Champ Emily Lenihan Commits To Duke For 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Lenihan of Sacred Heart Academy and Lakeside Swim Team in Louisville, Kentucky, has announced her intention to swim for Duke University in the fall of 2020. A backstroke specialist, Lenihan has a career fastest 200 yard backstroke time that is already under the NCAA ‘B’ cut time and is less than a half second away in the 100-yard backstroke and butterfly.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Duke University! Thank you to my coaches, family, and friends for all of their support along the way. Go Blue Devils! ”

At the 2019 Kentucky High School State Championship meet, Lenihan took 4th place in the 100-yard backstroke (54.62) and 2nd place in the 100-yard butterfly (54.25) behind Louisville commit Gabi Albiero. A month later, at the Kentucky 13 & Over State Short Course Championships, she won a pair of silver medals in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard backstroke (54.23 and 1:56.88 respectively) and was the champion in the 400 yard IM (4:22.53).

Best Times in Yards:

100 back – 54.38

200 back – 1:56.88

100 fly – 54.23

Last year Duke finished in 5th place at the 2019 ACC Championships as a team, a meet where Lenihan would have qualified for the ‘C’ final in the 200-yard backstroke. She will join Aleyna Ozkan, Catherine Belyakov, Sarah Foley, and Catherine Purnell as members of the Blue Devils’ class of 2024 with Ozkan being a fellow backstroker/butterflier.

