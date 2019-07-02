David Oderinde Will Stay In State: Commits To Texas A&M For 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

David Oderinde of Klein Oak High School and Premier Aquatics Club of Klein in Spring, Texas, has announced his commitment to swim for Texas A&M in the fall of 2020. A sprint specialist, Oderinde will be joining an Aggies team that finished 12th place in the 200-yard freestyle relay and 18th place in the 400 free relay at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

At the 2019 Texas High School 6A State Championship meet, Oderinde took 9th place in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly (20.78 and 49.60 respectively). Two weeks later at the Gulf Short Course Championships, he took 3rd place in the 100-yard backstroke (49.82) and won a pair of silver medals in the 100 and 200-yard freestyles (45.53 and 1:41.53 respectively) behind fellow A&M commit Collin Fuchs.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.46

100 free – 45.01

100 back – 49.70

200 back – 1:49.84

100 fly – 48.99

Along with Fuchs, Oderinde will join Elijah Sohn and Vincent Ribeiro as members of the Aggies’ class of 2024.

