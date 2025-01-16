Kelsey Healy Signs With The University of Kansas For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Kelsey Healy has signed to swim for the University of Kansas as part of the team’s class of 2029. Healy is a three-time school record holder at Edmond North High School in Oklahoma.

I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Kansas! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me through this process and always pushing me to be my best! I’m so grateful for Coach Clark and Coach Ryan for giving me this opportunity to be a Jayhawk! ROCK CHALK!!❤️💙

Healy was the OSSAA 6A State Champion in the 100 backstroke in 2023 and took second in the 200 IM. She was back on the podium a year later, finishing third in the 100 backstroke and once again taking second in the 200 IM. She swam lifetime bests in both, clocking 56.08 in the 100 backstroke and 2:07.73 in the 200 IM. In addition to her individual events, Healy swam on Edmond North’s second-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, contributing more points to the school’s 3rd-place overall finish.

When not racing for her high school team, Healy competes for the King Marlin Swim Club. She qualified for the 2024 Winter Junior Championships — West in the 100/200 backstroke and swam a season-best in the 100 backstroke (56.63) in Austin, Texas.

Best Times (SCY):

100 backstroke: 56.08

200 backstroke: 2:02.14

200 IM: 2:07.73

Adding Healy will deepen the Jayhawks’ backstroke group. She would’ve been fifth on the team’s depth chart in the 100 and 200 backstroke last season. Her 56.08 lifetime best in the 100 back would’ve snuck into the ‘C’ final at the 2024 Big 12 Championships and taken 21st.

It took breaking 2:02 to earn a second swim in the 200 backstroke, so Healy’s lifetime best is right on the cusp of scoring. The Big 12 has seen several changes this season as Arizona and Arizona State have joined while Texas has departed, so the upcoming conference championships will be a better barometer of what it will take to score in the conference’s new era. In 2024, the Kansas women finished seventh out of eight teams at the Big 12 Championships.

The 200 IM will likely be Healy’s third event in the postseason as it gives her one event for each day of the typical championship schedule, though she’s further away from a finals berth in that event.

Healy was joined by Sarah Blake, Sammy Cummings, Hannah Green, Ivy Solt, Aubrey Tuthill, Madison Wagner, Kelly Esterbo, and Rebecca Pickert in committing to the University of Kansas’ class of 2029.

