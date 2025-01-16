Alex Walsh Dropping 400 IM from Championship Lineup, Will Go Pro But Unsure About 2028

Alex Walsh is soaking in her season of lasts with her Virginia Cavaliers as the 5th-year nears the end of her legendary NCAA career. Walsh is a 19x NCAA Champion and 27x NCAA All-American, with heavy potential to add 5-7 honors to both of those lists come March. If/when that happens, Walsh will become the most decorated athlete in NCAA history.
One thing that has stood out about Walsh throughout her NCAA career is her versatility, contributing blazing 50 splits in breaststroke and freestyle in sprint relays while also being the 2x NCAA champion in the 400 IM. Walsh has swam 5 different individual events over her 4 NCAAs and looks to add a 6th. The reigning champ says she most likely won’t be competing in the 400 IM and signs in her training are pointing to her swimming the 100 breast on Day 3 of NCAAs.
Looking past NCAAs, Walsh says she will pursue a pro career and is excited for the opportunities that will bring. However, she looks to take that year-by-year and isn’t yet committed to swimming up until 2028. The 2x Olympian notes that it being a home Games is the only factor that would keep her in the competitive waters that long.
I don’t get it. Aren’t 2028 a no-brained for US Athletes? Home Olympic is literally a once in a lifetime opportunity for most and not even possible for some and something even the greats like Phelps and Lochte couldn’t do… Honestly wouldn’t think twice…
Ella Eastin has a sigh of relief watching this but maybe Grimes could break the record
UVA should be unstoppable in the 400 medley relay. I think they should go Curzan Walsh Walsh Moesch instead of Walsh Walsh Curzan Moesch
Man, she really hates the 400 IM, doesn’t she?
Who doesn’t?
Can you blame her?
She broke out in the 2back, made teams in the IMs, was on the 800 relay, and now wants to switch to the 1breast. Insanely versatile
Ncaa record holder in the 2 fly and #2 in the 2 breast 😵💫
“As the moon jumps over the cow
I contemplate if I should wait to hand over the crown
And stick around for a bit longer, I got a strange type of hunger
The more I eat, the more it gets stronger”
J. Cole
We need more of this in the comments. Bringing poetry and philosophy to swimming. Thank you🥹
“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”
Gandhi
Get really good at sprint breast and give us a Smith-Walsh-Walsh-Douglass medley relay in LA. You know you want to!
T. Huske would like to have a word! 🙂
Huske would likely be on free, but I wouldn’t count out Rylee Erisman taking that spot by 2028