Alex Walsh Dropping 400 IM from Championship Lineup, Will Go Pro But Unsure About 2028

Alex Walsh is soaking in her season of lasts with her Virginia Cavaliers as the 5th-year nears the end of her legendary NCAA career. Walsh is a 19x NCAA Champion and 27x NCAA All-American, with heavy potential to add 5-7 honors to both of those lists come March. If/when that happens, Walsh will become the most decorated athlete in NCAA history.

One thing that has stood out about Walsh throughout her NCAA career is her versatility, contributing blazing 50 splits in breaststroke and freestyle in sprint relays while also being the 2x NCAA champion in the 400 IM. Walsh has swam 5 different individual events over her 4 NCAAs and looks to add a 6th. The reigning champ says she most likely won’t be competing in the 400 IM and signs in her training are pointing to her swimming the 100 breast on Day 3 of NCAAs.

Looking past NCAAs, Walsh says she will pursue a pro career and is excited for the opportunities that will bring. However, she looks to take that year-by-year and isn’t yet committed to swimming up until 2028. The 2x Olympian notes that it being a home Games is the only factor that would keep her in the competitive waters that long.