Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Walsh Dropping 400 IM from Championship Lineup, Will Go Pro But Unsure About 2028

Comments: 14

Alex Walsh is soaking in her season of lasts with her Virginia Cavaliers as the 5th-year nears the end of her legendary NCAA career. Walsh is a 19x NCAA Champion and 27x NCAA All-American, with heavy potential to add 5-7 honors to both of those lists come March. If/when that happens, Walsh will become the most decorated athlete in NCAA history.

One thing that has stood out about Walsh throughout her NCAA career is her versatility, contributing blazing 50 splits in breaststroke and freestyle in sprint relays while also being the 2x NCAA champion in the 400 IM. Walsh has swam 5 different individual events over her 4 NCAAs and looks to add a 6th. The reigning champ says she most likely won’t be competing in the 400 IM and signs in her training are pointing to her swimming the 100 breast on Day 3 of NCAAs.

Looking past NCAAs, Walsh says she will pursue a pro career and is excited for the opportunities that will bring. However, she looks to take that year-by-year and isn’t yet committed to swimming up until 2028. The 2x Olympian notes that it being a home Games is the only factor that would keep her in the competitive waters that long.

In This Story

14
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

14 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Khase Calisz
3 minutes ago

I don’t get it. Aren’t 2028 a no-brained for US Athletes? Home Olympic is literally a once in a lifetime opportunity for most and not even possible for some and something even the greats like Phelps and Lochte couldn’t do… Honestly wouldn’t think twice…

2
0
Reply
Regan Smith 56 and 53 100 back
5 minutes ago

Ella Eastin has a sigh of relief watching this but maybe Grimes could break the record

1
0
Reply
Regan Smith 56 and 53 100 back
12 minutes ago

UVA should be unstoppable in the 400 medley relay. I think they should go Curzan Walsh Walsh Moesch instead of Walsh Walsh Curzan Moesch

3
0
Reply
Snowstorm
12 minutes ago

Man, she really hates the 400 IM, doesn’t she?

3
0
Reply
Khase Calisz
Reply to  Snowstorm
3 minutes ago

Who doesn’t?

2
0
Reply
Rswim
Reply to  Snowstorm
3 minutes ago

Can you blame her?

2
0
Reply
Olivia Smoliga 27.33 AR
38 minutes ago

She broke out in the 2back, made teams in the IMs, was on the 800 relay, and now wants to switch to the 1breast. Insanely versatile

19
-2
Reply
Pea brain
Reply to  Olivia Smoliga 27.33 AR
25 seconds ago

Ncaa record holder in the 2 fly and #2 in the 2 breast 😵‍💫

0
0
Reply
BR32
46 minutes ago

“As the moon jumps over the cow
I contemplate if I should wait to hand over the crown
And stick around for a bit longer, I got a strange type of hunger
The more I eat, the more it gets stronger”

J. Cole

15
-2
Reply
Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  BR32
40 minutes ago

We need more of this in the comments. Bringing poetry and philosophy to swimming. Thank you🥹

11
-4
Reply
BR32
Reply to  Coleman Hodges
25 minutes ago

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

Gandhi

5
0
Reply
Willswim
51 minutes ago

Get really good at sprint breast and give us a Smith-Walsh-Walsh-Douglass medley relay in LA. You know you want to!

20
-1
Reply
swimgeek
Reply to  Willswim
24 minutes ago

T. Huske would like to have a word! 🙂

5
0
Reply
ncaa fan
Reply to  swimgeek
12 minutes ago

Huske would likely be on free, but I wouldn’t count out Rylee Erisman taking that spot by 2028

3
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!