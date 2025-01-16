McKendree Head Water Polo Coach Colleen Lischwe Killed In Semi-Truck Collision

McKendree University head men’s and women’s water polo coach Colleen Lischwe has died. She was 34.

Lischwe was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday morning in St. Clair County, where McKendree is located outside of St. Louis. The crash was reported on Interstate 44 at the Vandeventer Avenue exit at 6AM.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Lischwe’s vehicle was struck by the semi-truck. The semi-truck driver had looked down to pick up a drink moments before the collision. Traffic had slowed down and the truck driver failed to slow down, slamming into the back of Lischwe’s Toyota Prius.

She was rushed to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck driver was not injured and police performed a blood draw as part of the investigation. Investigators have not yet determined whether icy conditions may have been a factor in the crash.

The police say the driver of the semi-truck driver is cooperating with the investigation and acknowledged that he had looked down prior to the crash.

Lischwe first joined the program as a graduate assistant in its first season, she was named the head coach of the women’s program in February 2017. A year later, she was named the head coach of the men’s program. She entered the 2024 season as the only female head coach of a men’s NCAA water polo program.

In her first season leading the women’s program, she was named the 2017 CWPA Midwest Division Coach of the Year after taking the Bearcats to their first Midwest Division Championship match. In her first season taking over the men’s team, she led them to a 15-13 record, which was their first winning season, and was named the CWPA Division II Coach of the Year, among many other Coach of the Year honors.

As an athlete, she was named the Missouri High School Female Player of the Year from 2005-2007 before playing at Division I Marist College. During her time there, the team won two MAAC conference championships, an 8th-place finish at the 2007 NCAA Championship tournament, and a 7th place finish at the 2009 NCAA Championship tournament.

McKendree concluded its men’s water polo season in November, while the women are scheduled to play their first game on January 25.

Prior to coaching at McKendree, Lischwe served as the head water polo coach at Kirkwood High School in St. Louis, MO. Additionally, Lischwe acted as the Midwest Zone Women’s Cadet Coach for from 2010-2016 through the USA Water Polo’s Olympic Development Program and reprised this role in 2019. In addition to her collegiate coaching duties, Colleen also coaches both the boy’s and girl’s groups at St. Louis Area Polo, a club team in her home town of St. Louis, Mo.

From the university: