Kelly Pash Swims 4:14 400 IM to Kick Off Carmel Winter Invite

CSC Winter Invitational

Friday-Sunday, January 18th-20th

The Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN

Short Course Yards

Results can be found on MeetMobile, under “2019 CSC Winter Invitational”

Carmel Swim Club is hosting their annual Winter Invitational at IUPUI this weekend. The meet is being attended by many teams from bordering states, and so far the Winter storm has not stopped these swimmers from racing.

Carmel’s Kelly Pash swam a 4:14.26 to take the girls 400 IM on the first night, winning by over 6 seconds. Pash boasts a personal best of 4:10.97, making her 4:14 quite impressive for a non-championship meet. She was fast on the front end, posting a 56.08 fly split, and a 1:02.97 back split. She then followed it up with a 1:15.73 breast split, and a 59.48 free split on the end.

There was an exciting race in the boys 400 IM between Carmel teammates Wyatt Davis and Gus Rothrock. Davis got to the wall first, touching in 3:56.89, while Rothrock was just behind him at 3:57.53. Davis was only 2.88 seconds off his best time, while Rothrock went a best time by 2.17 seconds. Davis took the early lead, splitting 53.69/59.77 on the first 2 100s, compared to Rothrock’s 54.56/1:01.03. Rothrock then out-split Davis on the last 2 100s, swimming a 1:08.68 breast split and 53.26 free split, to Davis’ 1:09.90 and 53.53.

Club Wolverine’s Sydney Stricklin, 16, swam a best time 4:53.89 to win the girls 500 free in a tight race with Carmel’s Kendra Bowen (17). Bowen came into the wall just .07 seconds behind Stricklin (4:53.96), after closing Stricklin’s 1 second lead over the final 100.

OTHER OPEN EVENT WINNERS: