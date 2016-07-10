Budapest’s World Junior Champs Hosting Pushed From 2017 to 2019

  5 Braden Keith | July 10th, 2016 | Europe, FINA Junior World Championships, International, News

Kazan, Russia has been approved as a bidder for two major upcoming world championship events by the board of the Russian Swimming Federation last week.

The city that hosted both the 2015 FINA World Aquatics Championships and the 2013 Summer Universiade, a culmination of the world’s best collegiate swimmers, is now looking to add two more major meets to their hosting resume.

The 2017 World Junior Championships were originally awarded to Budapest, Hungary, but in further fallout from Mexico’s withdrawal as host of the 2017 FINA World Championships (the senior edition), FINA has quietly re-opened bidding for that year’s World Junior Championships to avoid doubling the Junior and senior championships in the same city in the same year.

FINA did not announce that the host would change for Budapest, but on the official “list of bid deadlines” on their website, they posted that the bidding deadline was June 30th, 2016.

 

Tamas Gyartas, the Hungarian Swimming Association President, has however announced that Budapest will now host the 2019 World Junior Championships instead. In addition to the 2020 European Championships, the 2017 European Water Polo Championships, and the 2017 European Open Water Championships, Hungary is making a strong push, via aquatics, for its viability to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, for which they are one of 4 finalists.

5 Comments on "Budapest’s World Junior Champs Hosting Pushed From 2017 to 2019"

mario

will be there world championship for Juniors in 2017?

59 minutes 5 seconds ago
Braden Keith

Mario – yes, world juniors will be hosted in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

33 minutes 53 seconds ago
mario

wii be there 2017 jrs world championships?

59 minutes 45 seconds ago
Dizotti

Then, we won’t have world junior championship in 2017,will we?

5 months 20 days ago
