Kaylee McKeown Quietly Hits 100 Breast & 100 Free Personal Bests

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

19-year-old Kaylee McKeown already impressed big-time here at the 2020 Queensland Championships, scoring the 2nd fastest 100m backstroke time in history with her 57.93 from day 1.

In that same session, McKeown became Australia’s 2nd fastest women’s 400m IMer ever, posting a lifetime best of 4:32.73.

Showing her versatility, McKeown raced in the women’s 100m free and 100m breaststroke events here in Brisbane on night 2, quietly crushing new career-quickest marks in each.

First, in the 100m breast, McKeown hit a time of 1:07.85 to claim the bronze medal behind winner Chelsea Hodges (1:06.91) and silver medalist Abbey Harkin (1:07.33). As for McKeown, she had never before been under the 1:10 barrier, but tonight, she accomplished the feat in spades, registering splits of 32.18/35.67.

Next in the 100m free, the USC Spartan logged a time of 54.33 to miss the podium by just .10 en route to capturing 4th place.

Opening in 26.59 and closing in 27.74, McKeown hit her very first 100m free outing under the 55-second threshold.

Entering this meet, McKeown’s lifetime best rested at the 55.93 she produced at this same meet last year, meaning the teen has managed to knock over one and half seconds off her 100m free time in about 12 rocky, coronavirus-filled months.