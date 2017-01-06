Katinka Hosszu’s Events Driving Budapest 2017 Early Ticket Sales

Early ticket sales for the 2017 FINA Aquatic World Championships have exceeded expectations, with nearly 34,000 tickets having been sold since December 1st. According to the Budapest 2017 Organizing Committee, a second round of tickets for the July 2017 event will be released over the next few months, all at affordable price points.

Thus far, 21,000 tickets have been sold for the swimming competition, while 7500 water polo event tickets have been purchased. The latter is set to take place at the Alfréd Hajós Swimming Complex, with the former being held at the newly constructed Dagály Aquatics Complex. The Dagály construction is nearing completion, with photos of the facility published by Budapest 2017 organizers earlier this week. According to plans, 5000 spectator seats will be available in the facility in legacy mode, with more than 15,000 spectators being accommodated via temporary indoor stands.

Breaking the 21,000 ticket figure down further, Budapest 2017 says that the 100m butterfly, 200m IM, 800m freestyle and 200m backstroke are proving to be the most popularly purchased women’s events, while the men’s 100m butterfly is the hot ticket thus far. Host country hero and multiple Olympic gold medalist Katinka Hosszu is a given participate in at least the 200m IM and 200m backstroke events, while Hungarian Olympic medalist Laszlo Cseh is expected be in the 100m fly field.

Ticket buyers through this point have originated mostly from Great Britain and China, with a sprinkling of fans from the United States, Italy, France and Slovakia. Ticket information can be found here.