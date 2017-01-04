Dagály Aquatics Arena Nearing Completion (Photo Vault)

With the 2016 Olympic Games now several months behind us, swim fans around the world are looking towards to the 2017 FINA World Championships as the next big international swimming competition. The multi-aquatic-sport affair is slated to be held in Budapest Hungary, with the swimming events taking place from July 23rd – July 30th at the newly built Dagály Swimming Complex.

The construction of the structure is nearing completion, with photos of the facility published by Budapest 2017 organizers today. A 50m competition pool, indoor warm-up pool, outdoor 50m pool, leisure pools, an entertainment centre and the FINA Market Street are all encompassed in the new structure, which would have additional potential use should Budapest be awarded hosting duties of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. 5000 spectator seats will be available in the facility in legacy mode, with more than 15,000 spectators being accommodated via temporary indoor stands.

Compare the updated photos below to what was seen back in February 2016, taking note of how far along construction has come, giving the site a complete time frame of under 2 years total.

All photos courtesy of FINA-Budapest2017.com