Harvard & Denver Split In Diving Match Up

- Complete results
- Hosted by Utah
- January 3, 2017
- Score
- Women
- 1m: Alisha Mah (Harvard) 267.90
- 3m: Lauren Hill (Utah) 265.95
- Men
- 1m: Josiah Purss (Utah) 310.35
- 3m: David Pfeifer (Harvard) 303.83
- Women
Press Release
Courtesy of Harvard Athletics
The Harvard men’s and women’s diving teams were in action Tuesday afternoon at Utah, with Alisha Mah’s victory on the one-meter board and David Pfeifer‘s win on the three-meter highlighting the Crimson’s performance.
Mah racked up a score of 267.90 to clinch top honors, beating out Utah’s Lauren Hall, who went on to win the three-meter. Megan Galbreath was the high Harvard scorer on the three-meter, posting a 249.00 to claim second.
Pfeifer broke the 300-mark on the three-meter board, registering a 303.83 to beat out Daniel Theriault. Bobby Ross was the top Harvard finisher on the one-meter, coming in second with a 286.35, while Pfeifer took third.
The Crimson divers are back in action Wednesday at Denver.
