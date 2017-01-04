Harvard & Denver Split In Diving Match Up

Meet Stats

Complete results

Hosted by Utah

January 3, 2017

Score Women 1m: Alisha Mah (Harvard) 267.90 3m: Lauren Hill (Utah) 265.95 Men 1m: Josiah Purss (Utah) 310.35 3m: David Pfeifer (Harvard) 303.83



Press Release

Courtesy of Harvard Athletics

The Harvard men’s and women’s diving teams were in action Tuesday afternoon at Utah, with Alisha Mah’s victory on the one-meter board and David Pfeifer‘s win on the three-meter highlighting the Crimson’s performance.

Mah racked up a score of 267.90 to clinch top honors, beating out Utah’s Lauren Hall, who went on to win the three-meter. Megan Galbreath was the high Harvard scorer on the three-meter, posting a 249.00 to claim second.

Pfeifer broke the 300-mark on the three-meter board, registering a 303.83 to beat out Daniel Theriault. Bobby Ross was the top Harvard finisher on the one-meter, coming in second with a 286.35, while Pfeifer took third.

The Crimson divers are back in action Wednesday at Denver.