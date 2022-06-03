Katie Grimes Rips New Personal Best 4:05.77 in 400 Free at Mission Viejo PSS

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

Podium:

16-year-old Katie Grimes didn’t waste an opportunity to throw down a new personal best in the 400 free tonight in Mission Viejo, roaring to a new personal best of 4:05.77. The swim came in nearly a full second faster than the 4:06.77 she swam at the International Team Trials in April, which stood as her personal best. Additionally, the swim moves Grimes up to #3 all-time in the 15-16 age group, behind only the legendary Katie Ledecky and Janet Evans.

Interestingly, Grimes was slower tonight on the first 200 of the race than she was on the first 200 of her personal best 800 from last summer’s Olympics. In the 800 in Tokyo, Grimes split 2:01.65 on the opening 200, while she was 2:01.81 in her 400 tonight.

Here is a split comparison between Grimes 400 tonight and her previous best time from the International Team Trials in April:

Split Katie Grimes – 2022 Pro Swim Series Mission Viejo Katie Grimes – 2022 U.S. International Team Trials 50m 28.51 28.36 100m 30.68 30.33 150m 31.59 31.51 200m 31.03 31.26 250m 31.29 32.06 300m 31.15 31.46 350m 30.94 31.75 400m 30.58 29.94 FINAL TIME 4:05.77 4:06.67

Grimes’ 3rd 50 split was her slowest of the race tonight, which is somewhat unusual for a 400 free. She was out faster on the first 100 in April, but was much stronger through the middle 200 of the race tonight.

Coincidentally, Grimes jumped teammate Bella Sims to move up to 3rd all-time in the 15-16 age group. Sims touched just ahead of Grimes at the International Team Trials, swimming a 4:06.61. Tonight, Sims pushed Grimes for most of the race, but ultimately ended up in 2nd in 4:07.54. Sims was swimming her 2nd race of the night, having already swum to a huge new personal best in the 100 free at the beginning of the session.

Here is the newly-updated all-time top 10 rankings for the 15-16 girls LCM 400 free: