Katie Grimes Rips New Personal Best 4:05.77 in 400 Free at Mission Viejo PSS

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO
- June 1 to 4, 2022
- LCM (50m)
- Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, CA
WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: 3:56.40 – Ariarne Titmus (2022)
- American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)
- US Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- JR World Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
Podium:
- Katie Grimes (SAND) – 4:05.77
- Bella Sims (SAND) – 4:07.54
- Claire Weinstein (SAND) – 4:13.43
16-year-old Katie Grimes didn’t waste an opportunity to throw down a new personal best in the 400 free tonight in Mission Viejo, roaring to a new personal best of 4:05.77. The swim came in nearly a full second faster than the 4:06.77 she swam at the International Team Trials in April, which stood as her personal best. Additionally, the swim moves Grimes up to #3 all-time in the 15-16 age group, behind only the legendary Katie Ledecky and Janet Evans.
Interestingly, Grimes was slower tonight on the first 200 of the race than she was on the first 200 of her personal best 800 from last summer’s Olympics. In the 800 in Tokyo, Grimes split 2:01.65 on the opening 200, while she was 2:01.81 in her 400 tonight.
Here is a split comparison between Grimes 400 tonight and her previous best time from the International Team Trials in April:
|Split
|Katie Grimes – 2022 Pro Swim Series Mission Viejo
|Katie Grimes – 2022 U.S. International Team Trials
|50m
|28.51
|28.36
|100m
|30.68
|30.33
|150m
|31.59
|31.51
|200m
|31.03
|31.26
|250m
|31.29
|32.06
|300m
|31.15
|31.46
|350m
|30.94
|31.75
|400m
|30.58
|29.94
|FINAL TIME
|4:05.77
|4:06.67
Grimes’ 3rd 50 split was her slowest of the race tonight, which is somewhat unusual for a 400 free. She was out faster on the first 100 in April, but was much stronger through the middle 200 of the race tonight.
Coincidentally, Grimes jumped teammate Bella Sims to move up to 3rd all-time in the 15-16 age group. Sims touched just ahead of Grimes at the International Team Trials, swimming a 4:06.61. Tonight, Sims pushed Grimes for most of the race, but ultimately ended up in 2nd in 4:07.54. Sims was swimming her 2nd race of the night, having already swum to a huge new personal best in the 100 free at the beginning of the session.
Here is the newly-updated all-time top 10 rankings for the 15-16 girls LCM 400 free:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|3:59.82
|Katie Ledecky
|2013 World Champs
|2
|4:05.45
|Janet Evans
|1987 Orlando Meet
|3
|4:05.77
|Katie Grimes
|2022 International Team Trials
|4
|4:06.61
|Bella Sims
|2022 International Team Trials
|5
|4:07.26
|G Ryan
|2012 Summer Junior Nats
|6
|4:07.73
|Kim Linehan
|1978 World Champs
|7
|4:07.85
|Claire Tuggle
|2019 Summer Nationals
|8
|4:07.92
|Becca Mann
|2014 Summer Nationals
|9
|4:08.17
|Sippy Woodhead
|1980 Olympic Trials
|10
|4:08.18
|Amber McDermott
|2009 U.S. Open
Ledecky and Titmus are still way out in front but there are some very promising up and comers who could be at their level by Paris, Grimes being one of them.
