Katharine Berkoff Breaks Missy Franklin’s Meet Record in Federal Way

2019 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONALS – FEDERAL WAY

March 14th-17th, 2019

Federal Way, Washington

SCY (25y) pool

Live Results

Psych Sheets

Missoula’s Katharine Berkoff, the 3rd-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2019, set a new meet record in the 100 back with a 50.99. That broke the old record of 51.18 set in 2013 by 5-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin. Berkoff’s personal best is 50.72 from 2018 Speedo Winter Juniors-West is 4th-fastest swim of all-time for the 17-18 girls.

Berkoff was 2-for-2 on day 2, adding a win in the 200 free with a 1:46.14. That’s a new lifetime best for her.

Meet record by Hillsboro’s Ethan Heasley. Winning time of 3:44.25 took down meet record of 3:45.46. For the 17-18 age group, he ranks #23 all-time. The Texas commit would have placed 2nd at the 2019 Big 12 championships and would have been on the selection bubble for the 2019 NCAAs.

Runner-up Tyler Lu of Seattle Metropolitan finished with a 3:48.14, which ranks #12 all-time in the 15-16 age group. Later in the 100 back, Lu won with a 47.46, which ranks #18 in his age group all-time.

Other Friday (Day 2) Winners & Highlights:

Hillsboro senior and Notre Dame commit Luke Thornbrue won the boys' 200 free in 1:35.58. In the process, he beat out Hawaiian Aukai Lileikis, who was 2nd in 1:36.68; and Tualatin Hills' Caspar Corbeau, who was 3rd in 1:35.85. Lileikis is a former Cal Bear swimmer who now appears on Hawaii's roster as a redshirt sophomore, though he didn't swim for Hawaii this season.

Sarah Dimeco of the Bellevue Club Swim Team won the girls' 400 IM in 4:12.10. She was the runner-up in this event at last year's meet, with a winning time in 2019 that was 3.7 seconds faster than she swam in 2018. This is her 2nd win of the meet after taking the 1000 free (9:46.27) on Thursday.

Fort Collins Area Team (FAST)'s Lucerne Bell once again showed off her 14-year-old speed and took 2nd in the 400 IM with a 4:12.42. She is now #9 all-time in her age group. That's after she climbed to #3 in the 200 fly on Thursday.

The Bellevue Club Swim Team relay of Christina Bradley (50.28), Jazlynn Pak (50.04), Gabrielle Dang (49.99), and Grace Felner (49.50) combined to win the girls' 400 free relay in 3:19.81. That just-missed the Meet Record of 3:19.59 set by Fort Collins at last year's meet. The fastest split of the field was a 49.41 anchor leg from Sefilina Maile of the Lobo Aquatic Club in New Mexico to close out their 6th-place relay.

In the boys' 400 free relay, Tualatin HIlls' quartet of Caspar Corbeau (43.39), Marco Nosack (46.15), Samuel Donchi (45.57), and Trenton Martinez (44.73) combined for a winning time of 2:59.84. Lileikis, the 100 free winner, led off Iolani's relay with a 42.87 – faster than the 43.01 with which he won the individual event.

Team Scores After Day 2:

Boys Top 5

Hillsboro Swim Team – 466 University of Denver Hilltoppers – 404 Bellevue Club Swim Team – 378 SMAC – 377 Tualatin Hills – 350

Girls Top 5

Bellevue Club Swim Team – 845 Tualatin hills – 504 SMAC – 497 University of Denver Hilltoppers – 447 Fort Collins Area Swim Team – 373

