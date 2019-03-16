Katharine Berkoff Breaks Missy Franklin’s Meet Record in Federal Way

2019 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONALS – FEDERAL WAY
- March 14th-17th, 2019
- Federal Way, Washington
- SCY (25y) pool
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
Missoula’s Katharine Berkoff, the 3rd-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2019, set a new meet record in the 100 back with a 50.99. That broke the old record of 51.18 set in 2013 by 5-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin. Berkoff’s personal best is 50.72 from 2018 Speedo Winter Juniors-West is 4th-fastest swim of all-time for the 17-18 girls.
Berkoff was 2-for-2 on day 2, adding a win in the 200 free with a 1:46.14. That’s a new lifetime best for her.
Meet record by Hillsboro’s Ethan Heasley. Winning time of 3:44.25 took down meet record of 3:45.46. For the 17-18 age group, he ranks #23 all-time. The Texas commit would have placed 2nd at the 2019 Big 12 championships and would have been on the selection bubble for the 2019 NCAAs.
Runner-up Tyler Lu of Seattle Metropolitan finished with a 3:48.14, which ranks #12 all-time in the 15-16 age group. Later in the 100 back, Lu won with a 47.46, which ranks #18 in his age group all-time.
Other Friday (Day 2) Winners & Highlights:
- Hillsboro senior and Notre Dame commit Luke Thornbrue won the boys’ 200 free in 1:35.58. In the process, he beat out Hawaiian Aukai Lileikis, who was 2nd in 1:36.68; and Tualatin Hills’ Caspar Corbeau, who was 3rd in 1:35.85. Lileikis is a former Cal Bear swimmer who now appears on Hawaii’s roster as a redshirt sophomore, though he didn’t swim for Hawaii this season.
- Sarah Dimeco of the Bellevue Club Swim Team won the girls’ 400 IM in 4:12.10. She was the runner-up in this event at last year’s meet, with a winning time in 2019 that was 3.7 seconds faster than she swam in 2018. This is her 2nd win of the meet after taking the 1000 free (9:46.27) on Thursday.
- Fort Collins Area Team (FAST)’s Lucerne Bell once again showed off her 14-year-old speed and took 2nd in the 400 IM with a 4:12.42. She is now #9 all-time in her age group. That’s after she climbed to #3 in the 200 fly on Thursday.
- The Bellevue Club Swim Team relay of Christina Bradley (50.28), Jazlynn Pak (50.04), Gabrielle Dang (49.99), and Grace Felner (49.50) combined to win the girls’ 400 free relay in 3:19.81. That just-missed the Meet Record of 3:19.59 set by Fort Collins at last year’s meet. The fastest split of the field was a 49.41 anchor leg from Sefilina Maile of the Lobo Aquatic Club in New Mexico to close out their 6th-place relay.
- In the boys’ 400 free relay, Tualatin HIlls’ quartet of Caspar Corbeau (43.39), Marco Nosack (46.15), Samuel Donchi (45.57), and Trenton Martinez (44.73) combined for a winning time of 2:59.84. Lileikis, the 100 free winner, led off Iolani’s relay with a 42.87 – faster than the 43.01 with which he won the individual event.
Team Scores After Day 2:
Boys Top 5
- Hillsboro Swim Team – 466
- University of Denver Hilltoppers – 404
- Bellevue Club Swim Team – 378
- SMAC – 377
- Tualatin Hills – 350
Girls Top 5
- Bellevue Club Swim Team – 845
- Tualatin hills – 504
- SMAC – 497
- University of Denver Hilltoppers – 447
- Fort Collins Area Swim Team – 373
Combined Top 5
- Bellevue Club Swim Team – 1223
- SMAC – 874
- University of Denver Hilltoppers – 851
- Tualatin Hills Swim Club – 844
- Fort Collins – 554
