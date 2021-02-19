Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass & Kylee Alons Pick 100 Fly On Day 3 of ACCs (Scratch Report)

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia’s Kate Douglass and NC State’s Kylee Alons have both scratched out of extra events to focus on the 100 fly on Friday’s prelims session of ACCs.

This morning’s qualifying will feature five individual events – that’s the busiest individual event session of the meet, and led to a number of athletes over-entering and then paring down their event fields. Douglass scratched out of the 200 free and 100 back, while Alons dropped the 100 back.

Neither swimmer is a major surprise, though they were both seeded in the top 8 in their scratched events, and Alons was 3rd in the ACC last year in the 100 back. They’re the #1 (Douglass) and #2 (Alons) seeds in the fly.

A number of top swimmers entered the 200 free as a secondary option, but have scratched that event in favor of their specialty. Virginia’s Alex Walsh dropped the 200 free to focus on the 100 breast. NC State’s Kate Moore and Virginia’s Ella Nelson will both drop the 200 free to focus on the 400 IM. And Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson dropped the 200 free in favor of the 100 back.

Most of the top UNC scratches appear to be the same swimmers who scratched out yesterday, including fly/back star Sophie LindnerUNC was forced to bring a partial roster based on COVID-19 protocols.

You can see the full Friday prelims heat sheets here.

Here are all of this morning’s scratches out of the top 24 seeds:

100 fly:

400 IM:

  • #10 Sarah Foley, Duke
  • #22 Madelyn Donohoe, UVA

200 free:

100 breast:

  • #7 Abby Arens, NC State
  • #13 Lilly Higgs, UNC
  • #15 Joelle Vereb, Virginia Tech
  • #19 Coleen Gillilan, Notre Dame
  • #21 Madelaine Smith, NC State

100 back:

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!