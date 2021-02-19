Kate Douglass & Kylee Alons Pick 100 Fly On Day 3 of ACCs (Scratch Report)

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia’s Kate Douglass and NC State’s Kylee Alons have both scratched out of extra events to focus on the 100 fly on Friday’s prelims session of ACCs.

This morning’s qualifying will feature five individual events – that’s the busiest individual event session of the meet, and led to a number of athletes over-entering and then paring down their event fields. Douglass scratched out of the 200 free and 100 back, while Alons dropped the 100 back.

Neither swimmer is a major surprise, though they were both seeded in the top 8 in their scratched events, and Alons was 3rd in the ACC last year in the 100 back. They’re the #1 (Douglass) and #2 (Alons) seeds in the fly.

A number of top swimmers entered the 200 free as a secondary option, but have scratched that event in favor of their specialty. Virginia’s Alex Walsh dropped the 200 free to focus on the 100 breast. NC State’s Kate Moore and Virginia’s Ella Nelson will both drop the 200 free to focus on the 400 IM. And Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson dropped the 200 free in favor of the 100 back.

Most of the top UNC scratches appear to be the same swimmers who scratched out yesterday, including fly/back star Sophie Lindner. UNC was forced to bring a partial roster based on COVID-19 protocols.

Here are all of this morning’s scratches out of the top 24 seeds:

100 fly:

#9 Sophie Lindner, UNC

#21 Emma Cole, UNC

#22 Emma Atkinson, Virginia Tech

400 IM:

#10 Sarah Foley, Duke

#22 Madelyn Donohoe, UVA

200 free:

100 breast:

#7 Abby Arens, NC State

#13 Lilly Higgs, UNC

#15 Joelle Vereb, Virginia Tech

#19 Coleen Gillilan, Notre Dame

#21 Madelaine Smith, NC State

100 back: