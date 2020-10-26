Kasia Wasick Becomes Seventh-Fastest Woman Ever After Scorching 23.43 50 Free

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4

In perhaps one of the more surprising upsets of the day, New York Breakers swimmer Kasia Wasick topped a strong field in the women’s 50 freestyle en route to putting herself amongst the fastest swimmers in history.

Wasick, 28, clocked in a time of 23.43, knocking close to half a second off her Polish National Record of 23.88 set at last season’s ISL Final. Having previously been ranked outside of the top-25 all-time in the event, Wasick flies up the list to #7 with this performance.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 50m Freestyle (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year 1 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 22.93 2017 2 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 23.00 2017 3 Cate Campbell (AUS) 23.19 2017 4 Marleen Veldhuis (NED) 23.25 2008 5 Therese Alshammar (SWE) 23.27 2009 6 Hinkelien Schreuder (NED) 23.32 2009 7 Kasia Wasick (POL) 23.43 2020 8 Fran Halsall (GBR) 23.44 2009 T-9 Jeanette Ottesen (DEN) 23.49 2015 T-9 Pernille Blume (DEN) 23.49 2017

Wasick, who proved to be the Breakers’ best freestyle relay option in their first match, was left off the women’s 4×100 free by the club in order to rest her for this race. That paid off big time, as she not only went an incredibly fast time, but also defeated a tough lineup that included world record holder Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

Making this swim even more noteworthy is the fact that Wasick was left out of the event by the Breakers in their first match, instead opting to swim Arina Surkova and the now-departed Jeanette Ottesen.

The 23.43 showing for Wasick is also the fastest we’ve seen in the ISL so far this season, and would’ve won (or tied for the win) in five of the seven matches last season. Sarah Sjostrom‘s 23.48 from Match 1 was previously the fastest we’d seen this season, while Kromowidjojo holds the top time ever in the ISL at 23.29 from last year’s Budapest match.

After taking fourth in the opening match (against stiff competition), the Breakers sit in second place for the match at the halfway mark, with Wasick’s swim being one of four event victories for the club.

A three-time Polish Olympian, Wasick closed out her session by posting the fastest freestyle split (51.59) in the women’s 4×100 medley, moving the Breakers up one spot to fourth.