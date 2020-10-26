Speedo Appoints Four-Time Olympic Medallist Cullen Jones

Courtesy: Speedo

Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand, has announced the appointment of four-time Olympic medallist Cullen Jones to its North America team.

Jones, who is known for his illustrious career as a competitive swimmer, joins Speedo as Philanthropic Sales Manager. He will lead the brand’s fundraising initiatives, enhance its relationship with grassroots teams, and develop its community support strategy. Jones joins from Novant Health where was a Development Manager, responsible for fundraising and marketing initiatives.

A former Team Speedo ambassador, Jones competed in consecutive Olympics in 2008 and 2012 where he was awarded two gold and two silver Olympic medals. Jones is the first Black American to hold a World Record – one that still stands today.

Jones is the founding ambassador of the Make A Splash initiative, which promotes water safety by providing free swimming lessons to children from disadvantaged communities. With Jones’ help, the initiative has supported over eight million children to develop life-saving water safety skills since its launch in 2007.

On his appointment, Jones says: “It is incredible how life can come full circle. I’m excited to give my perspective from now both sides of the goggles. My goal in this role is to continue to solidify Speedo’s dominance and commit to giving back to our valued teams and communities. It is a true honor to be back working with and for Speedo USA.”

Jim Gerson, President of Speedo North America, says: “At Speedo, we pride ourselves on maintaining long-lasting relationships with our athletes which is why we’re particularly looking forward to welcoming Cullen back to the team. Alongside his stellar career in the pool, Cullen’s extensive personal charity work makes him the ideal leader of Speedo’s philanthropic initiatives, so we can continue to support more people to love the water safely.”

