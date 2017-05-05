Kalisz’s Breaststroke Best Time is Promising For Budapest

  9 Luke Ryan | May 05th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News

University of Georgia graduate Chase Kalisz won the 200 breaststroke at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Atlanta in 2:10.74. What is most telling about his swim is the improvement that Kalisz has made over the past year since Rio in breaststroke as we approach the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.

Prior to this week, Kalisz’s best time in the 200 breast was set in Mesa in April at 2:11.29. While his swim isn’t going to make waves on the international level, it shows improvement leading into World’s. Prior to the 2016 Olympics, Kalisz’s best time in the 200 breast was 2:12.43, which he did in 2014. As for yards, Kalisz has been 1:54.62 in a dual meet, which converts roughly to a little over the time in meters he went this evening.

Kalisz split 1:08.14 in the middle of his 400 IM in Rio en route to grabbing silver at 4:06.75. His improvement this year in the endurance breaststroke may be a signal that his IM could improve, maybe dramatically in Budapest.

While he probably won’t get close to the Phelps world record of 4:03, a 1:07 breaststroke split in the middle of a 400 IM could lead Kalisz to a world championship in 2017. In the first World Championships without Phelps and Lochte in a long, long time, Kalisz is primed to step up as the face of the American breaststrokes. A medal is likely in Budapest in the 400 IM, but could it be gold?

9 Comments on "Kalisz’s Breaststroke Best Time is Promising For Budapest"

Swimmmy15

Maybe this is too early to assume but maybe he can make the team in the 4 im, 2 fly, & 2 breast at Indy?

16 hours 44 minutes ago
gigglewater

Could win 4im 2im 2fly
2br, maybe 3rd…
And even if he got 3rd at 2br, means he was at least beat up one of the top 3(Prenot, Cordes, Licon) at Trials last year…

16 hours 26 minutes ago
gigglewater

But Kalisz is very dangerous now, could even beat up two guys at 2br, then he will grab second…

16 hours 23 minutes ago
ELLIE

quite a chance that he’ll beat Cordes

6 hours 44 minutes ago
gigglewater

Hagino with 4 golds 1 silver at Japan Trials, how many events will Kalisz takes at Indy?

16 hours 31 minutes ago
bobo gigi
200 breast and 200 fly are training events for Kalisz. But if he wishes to swim the 200 fly at worlds no doubt he can qualify as the event is in serious trouble right now in USA after Michael Phelps’ retirement. Conger, Shields and Bentz would be his main rivals. I don’t see him make the team in the 200 breast with Prenot, Cordes and Licon as opponents. Anyway it would be a waste of energy. His best event is by far the 400 IM and this year I pick him to win the gold at worlds. He looks stronger than ever and Hagino is back from injury. Then the 200 IM. He still lacks power and speed for that… Read more »
9 hours 47 minutes ago
Brownish

Bobo, there will be no American on the podium in IM’s.

3 hours 24 minutes ago
Dylab

What 3 men are going to beat Kalisz at worlds?

2 hours 21 minutes ago
Brownish

Two Japanese and one Hungarian.

3 minutes 24 seconds ago
