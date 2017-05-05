Kalisz’s Breaststroke Best Time is Promising For Budapest

University of Georgia graduate Chase Kalisz won the 200 breaststroke at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Atlanta in 2:10.74. What is most telling about his swim is the improvement that Kalisz has made over the past year since Rio in breaststroke as we approach the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.

Prior to this week, Kalisz’s best time in the 200 breast was set in Mesa in April at 2:11.29. While his swim isn’t going to make waves on the international level, it shows improvement leading into World’s. Prior to the 2016 Olympics, Kalisz’s best time in the 200 breast was 2:12.43, which he did in 2014. As for yards, Kalisz has been 1:54.62 in a dual meet, which converts roughly to a little over the time in meters he went this evening.

Kalisz split 1:08.14 in the middle of his 400 IM in Rio en route to grabbing silver at 4:06.75. His improvement this year in the endurance breaststroke may be a signal that his IM could improve, maybe dramatically in Budapest.

While he probably won’t get close to the Phelps world record of 4:03, a 1:07 breaststroke split in the middle of a 400 IM could lead Kalisz to a world championship in 2017. In the first World Championships without Phelps and Lochte in a long, long time, Kalisz is primed to step up as the face of the American breaststrokes. A medal is likely in Budapest in the 400 IM, but could it be gold?