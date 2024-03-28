Kaii Winkler Logs 19.7/42.5/1:35 Freestyles At FGC Senior Championships

2024 FGC SCY Senior Championships

March 21-24, 2024

Pembroke Pines, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 FGC SCY Senior Championships”

Full Results (PDF)

Kaii Winkler rolled to four wins at the Florida Gulf Coast Senior Championships over the weekend in Pembroke Pines, nearing his season-best in the 100 free.

Winkler, 17, put up a time of 42.56 in the 100 free, just shy of his 42.14 season-best set in November which marked a new National High School Record.

Winkler’s best time of 41.96, set last March, stands as the current 15-16 National Age Group Record.

The NC State commit also put up times of 19.83 in the 50 free, 1:35.39 in the 200 free and 47.66 in the 100 fly en route to individual wins, and added a 19.76 50 free clocking leading off the Eagle Aquatics’ 200 free relay.

His 50 free PB sits at 19.44, while he has been as fast as 1:32.68 in the 200 free and 45.98 in the 100 fly.

Breaststrokers Lucas Young and Aly Bozzuto were among the other top performers at the competition.

The 16-year-old Young swam lifetime bests in the boys’ 100 breast (54.93) and 200 breast (1:59.92), ranking him 11th and 13th, respectively, in the boys’ 15-16 age group this season. Both swims also narrowly missed cracking the top 100 all-time in the age group.

The Hurricane Aquatics member came into the meet with best times of 55.57 and 2:00.71.

Bozzuto, 17, hit several new personal bests, highlighted by her 100 beast clocking of 1:01.06 which ranks 8th in the 2023-24 season among 17-year-old girls. She came into the meet with a PB of 1:01.72, set in November while still 16.

Bozzuto, who represents the Flood Aquatics Swim Team, also hit new best times in the 100 free (50.46), 100 back (55.63), 100 fly (55.64), 100 IM (55.50) and 200 IM (2:02.88), placing 1st or 2nd in all but the 100 fly (4th).

Winning the 100 fly was 23-year-old Lismar Lyon, who produced a new best time of 53.07. She also won the 50 free (22.47) and 100 free (50.06) in lifetime bests.

A Venezuelan native, Lyon has represented her home nation on the international stage several times, including the World Championships in 2022, 2023 and 2024.