Justin Ress Scratches 50 Free Final to Focus on 100 Back at Richmond PSS

2021 Pro Swim Series – Richmond
- January 14-17, 2021
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- Start Times (Eastern Time): Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Finals: 7:00 p.m.
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info (Both Sites)
- Schedule/Initial Timelines
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Psych sheets
- Heat sheets
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 TYR Pro Swim Series – Richmond”
Justin Ress of Wolfpack Elite declined his spot in the A final of the 50 free. He finished 3rd in heats with a 22.66, .30 off his lifetime best of 23.36 from PSS Indy in 2018. Instead, Ress chose to focus on the 100 back final, where he finished 2nd this morning (54.89) behind teammate Coleman Stewart (54.69), who was DFS in prelims of the 50 free. They will both contest the 100 back tonight. Stewart, who negative-split his back in prelims (27.62/27.07), has a lifetime best of 53.85. Ress’s best time is 53.26.
17-year-old Aiden Hayes of Sooner Swim Club dropped out of the 100 back final after having placed 13th in prelims, to focus on the 200 fly, where his lifetime-best time of 2:01.04 was the fastest time out of heats this morning. Conversely, Holden Smith dropped the 200 fly final to concentrate on the 100 back.
Wolfpack Elite’s Aly Tetzloff and Katrina Konopka-Reid both scratched the 100 back but will swim in the A final of the 100 free.
Here are all scratches for tonight’s final:
Women’s 200 fly:
- none
Men’s 200 fly:
- #9 Holden Smith
Women’ 50 free:
- None
Men’s 50 free:
- #3 Justin Ress
Women’s 200 breast:
- #13 Abby Zindler
Men’s 200 breast:
- #8 Jake Ball
Women’s 100 back:
- #9 Aly Tetzloff
- #10 Katrina Konopka-Reid
Men’s 100 back:
- #13 Aiden Hayes
Women’ 400 free:
- #13 Ellie Marquardt
Men’s 400 free:
- #2 Jeff Newkirk
- #6 Kevin Jackson