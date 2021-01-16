Justin Ress Scratches 50 Free Final to Focus on 100 Back at Richmond PSS

2021 Pro Swim Series – Richmond

Justin Ress of Wolfpack Elite declined his spot in the A final of the 50 free. He finished 3rd in heats with a 22.66, .30 off his lifetime best of 23.36 from PSS Indy in 2018. Instead, Ress chose to focus on the 100 back final, where he finished 2nd this morning (54.89) behind teammate Coleman Stewart (54.69), who was DFS in prelims of the 50 free. They will both contest the 100 back tonight. Stewart, who negative-split his back in prelims (27.62/27.07), has a lifetime best of 53.85. Ress’s best time is 53.26.

17-year-old Aiden Hayes of Sooner Swim Club dropped out of the 100 back final after having placed 13th in prelims, to focus on the 200 fly, where his lifetime-best time of 2:01.04 was the fastest time out of heats this morning. Conversely, Holden Smith dropped the 200 fly final to concentrate on the 100 back.

Wolfpack Elite’s Aly Tetzloff and Katrina Konopka-Reid both scratched the 100 back but will swim in the A final of the 100 free.

Here are all scratches for tonight’s final:

Women’s 200 fly:

none

Men’s 200 fly:

Women’ 50 free:

None

Men’s 50 free:

Women’s 200 breast:

#13 Abby Zindler

Men’s 200 breast:

Women’s 100 back:

#9 Aly Tetzloff

#10 Katrina Konopka-Reid

Men’s 100 back:

Women’ 400 free:

Men’s 400 free: