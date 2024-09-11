Junior Nationals Qualifier Brody LePine to Swim for Purdue University Next Fall (2025)

Schroeder YMCA’s Brody LePine, who raced at the 2023 Summer Junior National Championships, has announced his verbal commitment to compete for Purdue University beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Purdue University! Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates and parents who have supported me along the way. Special thank you to the Purdue coaching staff for providing me with this opportunity. Super excited for these next 4 years! All glory to God! #boilerup”

The Wisconsin native is currently in his senior year at Greenfield High School and trains year-round with Schroeder YMCA, a highly-ranked club team known for producing top backstrokers.

Primarily specializing in fly, back and free, LePine has qualified for and raced at numerous high-level competitions. At Junior Nationals (LCM) in 2023, LePine posted personal best times in both the 100-meter fly (55.91) and 200-meter fly (2:04.84), placing 60th and 62nd, respectively. He also finished 122nd in the 100-meter back (59.82) and helped Schroeder to a 13th-place finish in the 400-meter free relay and a 16th-place finish in the 200-meter free relay.

LePine also raced at the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championship back in December, where he turned in a series of best times. He placed 29th in both the 50-yard free (20.60) and 100-yard fly (48.69). LePine also placed 33rd in the 200-yard fly (1:49.44) and 54th in the 100-yard back (50.22).

LePine closed out the 2023-2024 short course season with a tremendous showing at the YMCA National Championships in April, placing 3rd in the 200 fly with a best time of 1:48.19 and 6th in the 100 fly with a best time of 48.54. LePine also placed 11th in the 100 back, matching his personal best in a time of 49.04.

Best Times SCY

50 free – 20.60

100 free – 45.23

200 free – 1:41.03

100 back – 49.04

100 fly – 48.54

200 fly – 1:48.19

A Division I program in the Big 10 Conference, Purdue’s men’s team finished 8th at the 2024 Big 10 Conference Championships and sent three swimmers to compete at the NCAA Division I Championships.

Although LePine’s current top times would not have cracked the finals at Purdue’s conference championships, he is poised to make an early impact on the team as a Boilermaker. This past season, LePine’s times would have ranked 4th on the team in the 200 fly, 5th in the 100 fly, 6th in the 100 back, 8th in the 50 free and 8th in the 100 free. These rankings are subject to change over the next year depending on what swimmers graduate from Purdue and what new additions the team welcomes.

Three commits have thus far shared their intention to join Purdue’s class of 2029 alongside LePine: Biko Hooper-Haviland, Matthew Rose and Johnny Hines.