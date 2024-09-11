Recently at the 2024 ASCA World Clinic, SwimSwam asked coaches what the best Get Out Swim they’d ever seen in practice was. For reference, a Get Out Swim is a one-time swim (or task) a coach gives to a swimmer during a practice accompanied by a goal time. If the swimmer hits the goal time, the swimmer (or sometimes the entire team) gets to forego the rest of the practice.

Moving forward, I’d also like to start asking podcast guests about this, so don’t worry. There will be more editions. In the mean time, what’s the best Get Out Swim you’ve ever seen?