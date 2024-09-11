Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What’s the Best Get Out Swim You’ve Ever Seen?

Recently at the 2024 ASCA World Clinic, SwimSwam asked coaches what the best Get Out Swim they’d ever seen in practice was. For reference, a Get Out Swim is a one-time swim (or task) a coach gives to a swimmer during a practice accompanied by a goal time. If the swimmer hits the goal time, the swimmer (or sometimes the entire team) gets to forego the rest of the practice.

Moving forward, I’d also like to start asking podcast guests about this, so don’t worry. There will be more editions. In the mean time, what’s the best Get Out Swim you’ve ever seen?

Hans Witolla
19 seconds ago

Heard from a teammate that a Gary Hall Sr would break a world record in practice, 400 IM and the whole team hot to take the next day off.

James
33 minutes ago

My old team had a 4K for time. Either stroke or IM. But you had to hit 12.5 underwater on every length short course. Or you restarted

Fallonsugma
1 hour ago

I think the audio is off but man is that jazz classg

theloniuspunk
Reply to  Fallonsugma
23 minutes ago

Yeah, you can’t hear their voices in the video, just the jam.

Rob
1 hour ago

Mary T Meagher 10,000m fly full stroke long course. End of.

https://swimswam.com/lessons-from-legends-mary-t-meagher/

Rob
Reply to  Rob
1 hour ago

P.S.

Loving the post-Olympic interview season, Coleman. Great work.

