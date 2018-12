SwimSwam’s Official 2018 Swammy Award Index This month, we’re recounting the top performers and performances of the year 2018. Keep track of all of our Swammy Award winners here, with links out to full Swammy Award stories and honorable mentions.

Julia Sebastian, la mejor sudamericana para los Swammy Awards 2018 La argentina Julia Sebastián es la única nadadora de la región que batió un récord sudamericano en piscina olímpica durante 2018

2018 Swammy Awards: Chad le Clos, Male African Swimmer of the Year In 2018, Chad le Clos cemented his legacy as one of the most dominant butterfly swimmers of all time, and particularly as one of the greatest short course meters swimmers.