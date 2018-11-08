Joe Schooling To Train In Singapore For 2020 Olympics: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

2016 Olympic Champion Joseph Schooling has been back in Austin, Texas training with the Longhorn Pros this fall, finishing his final semester of undergrad. SwimSwam caught up with him at practice, a speed day, and we cannot share what happened–but it was fast. Joe and current training partner Jack Conger are 100% fit, and both are heading to different teams. (See Conger’s move to Virginia here.) Joe and Jack are striving to stay low-key as they start their run-up to the 2020 Olympic Games. Joe toyed with the idea of staying in Austin to get his masters, but that plan is now on hold. Joe will be heading back to Singapore in mid-to-late January to focus on and train for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He said he’s staying in Austin for a few weeks in January to set his training, get some base-work in, then he’s going back home. Joe’s happy at home, his schedule is structured, and he is a huge star there.

In this video Joe breaks down his Asian Games races and teases the future. It’s clear he’s focused on 2019 Worlds and the 2020 Olympics, and he’s got a growing stable of sponsors to service.

Looking ahead, race-wise, Joe has his work cutout for him. Caeleb Dressel appeared untouchable after ’17 Worlds and ’18 NCAAs, but now a few swim stars are in medal contention in the 100m fly at ’19 Worlds and the ’20 Olympics. I think Joe’s going to be tough to beat in Tokyo. He’s a big-meet swimmer and the crowd will be cheering for him. What do you think?

You can follow Joseph Schooling on Twitter here.

Follow him on Instagram here.

SEE JOE’S “TEXAS SPEED PRACTICE” FROM 2015 “EDDIE REESE INVITE”

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.