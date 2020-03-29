Jordan Browning Commits to D1 Florida International University for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jordan Browning, a current high school senior from Waxhaw, North Carolina, has committed to swim for Division I Florida International University. Browning will graduate from Cuthbertson High School in spring 2021 and join the Panthers’ class of 2025.

Browning currently swims year-round for her club team SwimMac and her high school at Cuthbertson. The USA Swimming All-American is a four-time NC 3A State Championships finalist along with qualifying for Futures in three of her best events.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Florida International University! It is a great fit for my academic and athletic goals, and I love the team, the coaches, and the warmer weather. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to where I am today! Go Panthers! #pawsup #ALLIN”

Despite having one more year in high school, Browning would have had multiple finals performances with her current best times at this year’s C-USA Conference Championships with Florida International University.

She would have placed 10th in the 200 backstroke and 11th in the 100 backstroke behind future teammates Michaela Trnkova (53.82) and Julia Miranda (54.02) who placed 1st and 2nd.

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 24.97

100 freestyle – 54.88

200 freestyle – 1:58.05

100 backstroke – 55.87

200 backstroke – 2:02.70

100 butterfly – 56.23

At the C-USA Championships this year, the Panthers placed 1st as a team—nearly 300 points ahead of the 2nd place team.

Browning will begin her swimming career at Florida International University beginning fall 2021.

