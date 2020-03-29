Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #10

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

Triceps (and some biceps too)

While the biceps are the more famous of the upper arm muscle, the triceps actually make up two-thirds of the bulk around. In swimming, the triceps will help you finish your pull, which in turn helps to maintain a constant speed, which in turn reduces the amount of effort on the front half of the stroke for the smaller biceps.

Today’s workout will focus on triceps, though there is some bleed-over benefit to the biceps, shoulders, chest, and other connected muscle systems.

WARMUP

Arm Circles – Start with big slow arm circles, and then get progressively smaller and faster when your arms fatigue in one direction, reverse and go in the other direction.

Rest 10 seconds, repeat 2x

Forearm Wall Slides – Video here. Until feeling loose

Yoga Pushups – Complete a regular push-up, as you push up and reach the top, shift your weight backward and allow your head to fall between your arms. 10 pushups

Main Set

You’ll need weights for this workout. If you don’t have weights, figure out some at home – there are lots of suggestions on the internet these days. They don’t need to be max – this workout is focused on high repetitions.

10 x Diamond pushups

10 x 45-degree angle curls (15 x if using a lower weight)

10 x Triceps Bow

30 x jumping jacks

10 x side extension (15 x if using a lower weight)

10 x Diamond Pushups

If you have access to a box or a bench, use it. If not, a sturdy chair will work, but have a parent or sibling hold it in place for stability.

10x bench dip

10x burpees with a pushup

10x bench dip

Repeat main set 2-3 times, as you’re able

Cool Down

More arm circles, though this time start small and fast and hold as long as you can in one direction, then reverse direction. Make sure your back is straight on this one!