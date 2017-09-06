Johns Hopkins Hires NCAA Champion Austin Surhoff as New Assistant

Former USA Swimming National Team member and two-time NCAA Division I Champion Austin Surhoff has joined the staff of the Johns Hopkins men’s and women’s swim teams. He will work under head coach Scott Armstrong, who returned to the program in the summer of 2016 to take over as the head coach of his alma mater.

Surhoff, who swam at the University of Texas, was the 2010 NCAA Champion in the 200 IM as a freshman and added a national relay title as a junior in 2012 as part of Texas’ wining 400 free relay. His 2010 title was part of a team title for the Longhorns that year. In all, Surhoff was an 11-time NCAA All-American in his 4 years on the Forty Acres.

Internationally, Surhoff was a member of 3 National Junior Teams that included competing internationally in Australia, Mexico, and Guam. He was a semi-finalist in the 200 IM at the 2008 Olympic Trials, and four years later finished 4th in the same event at the 2012 Trials. In 2013, he won his biggest international medal, taking a silver as part of the American 800 free relay at the World University Games.

Surhoff would go on to train professionally through the 2016 Summer Olympics under 2016 U.S. Olympic Team head coach Bob Bowman. In his last professional swim, Surhoff finished 8th at the 2016 Olympic Trials in the 200 IM.

Last season, Johns Hopkins’ women’s team finished 9th at the Division III NCAA Championship meet while the men took 4th. That marked the 27th time in 43 D3 championship meets that the Johns Hopkins mmen have finished in the top 5, including each of the last 3 years. The women’s team didn’t score any points at NCAAs in Surhoff’s specialty, the IM races, but the men saw a national title from then-senior Evan Holder in the 200 IM.