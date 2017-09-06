UVA 2017-18 Schedule Highlighted by Duals with NC State, Tennessee

Todd DeSorbo‘s UVA Cavaliers will take on a loaded 2017-18 schedule which includes duals against some of the coaching staff’s former teams.

DeSorbo previously served as the sprint coach at NC State, a team they will face off with on January 19th at home. Assistant Wes Foltz also moved to work at UVA from NC State over the summer. The next day, they have a home meet against UNC, another intra-conference rival.

UVA will travel to Knoxville to swim Tennessee on January 5th, where distance coach Tyler Fenwick used to coach.

Three two-day meets pop up on UVA‘s schedule, starting with an October 20-21 meeting with ACC opponent Pitt and SEC program LSU. UVA will host Duke on November 3, before they host another two-day meet with Princeton and Louisville. Finally, they’ll travel to Christiansburg to dual with Virginia Tech from January 12-13.

DeSorbo inherited sprint speed on both the men’s and women’s teams that could potentially develop into deep and dangerous squads under his eye. With the rise of NC State over the last couple years, the development of Louisville swimmers like Mallory Comerford and Kelsi Worrell, and now DeSorbo’s new gig at UVA, some attention is being leeched from power conferences like the Pac-12 and SEC and relocated to the ACC, which has been traditionally weaker than their western and southern counterparts.

2017-18 Schedule

Oct. 6 Intrasquad Charlottesville, Va.

Oct. 20-21 Pitt/LSU Pittsburgh, Pa.

Nov. 3 Duke Charlottesville, Va.

Nov. 10-11 Princeton/Louisville Charlottesville, Va.

Nov. 17-19 Rutgers (Dive only) Piscataway, N.J.

Dec. 1-3 UGA Invite Athens, Ga.

Jan. 5 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn.

Jan. 12-13 Virginia Tech Christiansburg, Va.

Jan. 19 NC State Charlottesville, Va.

Jan. 20 UNC Charlottesville, Va.

Feb. 14-17 Women’s ACC Championships Greensboro, N.C.

Feb. 21-24 Men’s ACC Championships Greensboro, N.C.

Feb. 23-25 ECAC Piscataway, N.J.

March 14-17 Women’s NCAA Championships Columbus, Ohio

March 21-24 Men’s NCAA Championships Minneapolis, Minn.