UVA 2017-18 Schedule Highlighted by Duals with NC State, Tennessee

Karl Ortegon
by Karl Ortegon 0

September 06th, 2017 ACC, College, News

Todd DeSorbo‘s UVA Cavaliers will take on a loaded 2017-18 schedule which includes duals against some of the coaching staff’s former teams.

DeSorbo previously served as the sprint coach at NC State, a team they will face off with on January 19th at home. Assistant Wes Foltz also moved to work at UVA from NC State over the summer. The next day, they have a home meet against UNC, another intra-conference rival.

UVA will travel to Knoxville to swim Tennessee on January 5th, where distance coach Tyler Fenwick used to coach.

Three two-day meets pop up on UVA‘s schedule, starting with an October 20-21 meeting with ACC opponent Pitt and SEC program LSU. UVA will host Duke on November 3, before they host another two-day meet with Princeton and Louisville. Finally, they’ll travel to Christiansburg to dual with Virginia Tech from January 12-13.

DeSorbo inherited sprint speed on both the men’s and women’s teams that could potentially develop into deep and dangerous squads under his eye. With the rise of NC State over the last couple years, the development of Louisville swimmers like Mallory Comerford and Kelsi Worrell, and now DeSorbo’s new gig at UVA, some attention is being leeched from power conferences like the Pac-12 and SEC and relocated to the ACC, which has been traditionally weaker than their western and southern counterparts.

2017-18 Schedule

Oct. 6                                     Intrasquad                                                           Charlottesville, Va.

Oct. 20-21                            Pitt/LSU                                                                 Pittsburgh, Pa.

Nov. 3                                   Duke                                                                      Charlottesville, Va.

Nov. 10-11                           Princeton/Louisville                                         Charlottesville, Va.

Nov. 17-19                            Rutgers (Dive only)                                             Piscataway, N.J.

Dec. 1-3                                UGA Invite                                                            Athens, Ga.

Jan. 5                                     Tennessee                                                            Knoxville, Tenn.

Jan. 12-13                             Virginia Tech                                                        Christiansburg, Va.

Jan. 19                                  NC State                                                               Charlottesville, Va.

Jan. 20                                  UNC                                                                        Charlottesville, Va.

Feb. 14-17                            Women’s ACC Championships                          Greensboro, N.C.

Feb. 21-24                            Men’s ACC Championships                                Greensboro, N.C.

Feb. 23-25                            ECAC                                                                      Piscataway, N.J.

March 14-17                        Women’s NCAA Championships                      Columbus, Ohio

March 21-24                        Men’s NCAA Championships                            Minneapolis, Minn.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

Read More »