7 Tipps, die das Aufstehen vor dem Frühtraining leichter machen!

UVA 2017-18 Schedule Highlighted by Duals with NC State, Tennessee Todd DeSorbo‘s UVA Cavaliers will take on a loaded 2017-18 schedule which includes duals against some of the coaching staff’s…

Park Tae Hwan & An Se Hyeon Named 2019 World C’ships Ambassadors “It’s a privilege to be an honorary ambassador for the world championships held in my home country,” Park Tae Hwan said today.

Chalmers & Campbell Sisters Expected At Aussie SC C’ships In October Olympic gold medalist Kyle Chalmers is set to compete in his home pool at the Australian Short Course Championships next month.

China’s Liu Xiang Destroys 50 Free National & Asian Record From 1994 21-year-old Liu Xiang crushed a new Chinese and Asian record in the women’s 50m freestyle, surpassing the old mark set way back in 1994.