John Simmons Flips Commitment from Longhorns to Aggies for 2025-26

A year after announcing his intention to swim at the University of Texas, John Simmons has committed to Texas A&M University for the 2025-26 school year. The Humble, Texas, native is a senior at Atascocita High School. He swims year-round with Blue Tide Aquatics.

As a junior, he placed 6th in the 200 free (1:37.26) and 5th in the 100 fly (48.59) at the Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships, improving his positions from 9th in the 200 free and 13th in the 100 back a year earlier.

Simmons is coming off a big meet at Winter Juniors West, where he clocked lifetime bests in the 50 free (20.21), 200 free (1:36.14), 500 free (4:24.19), and 200 back (1:45.21) and finaled in the 50 free (19th), 200 free (4th), 500 free (19th), and 200 back (6th). Over the last year, he has dropped 1.5 seconds in the 100 back, 4 in the 200 back, 4.5 in the 200 IM, 2.1 in the 100 fly, 4.2 in the 500 free, .8 in the 200 free, 1 in the 100 free, and .8 in the 50 free.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 47.94

200 back – 1:45.21

200 IM – 1:47.95

100 fly – 47.74

500 free – 4:24.19

200 free – 1:36.14

100 free – 44.39

50 free – 20.21

Simmons will join Alejandro Michelena, Bucky Gettys, AJ Robinson, Daniel King, Emilio Trevino, and Wesley Foster on the Aggies’ roster in the fall of 2025.

