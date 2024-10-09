Texas Regional Champ Wesley Foster Will Stay In-State to Swim for Texas A&M Aggies (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Woodlands, Texas’ Wesley Foster will stay in-state for his collegiate swimming career, heading to College Station in the fall of 2025 to compete for Texas A&M. Foster, a current senior at The Woodlands High School, is a summer juniors qualifier in the butterfly events. At the club level, he swims for the Premier Aquatic Club of Klein (PACK) in Springs, Texas.

I am excited to be part of the future of A&M swimming. I felt like I belonged there from my first visit. I am grateful and fortunate for the opportunity and looking forward to achieving my athletic and academic goals in College Station.

Foster had a breakout season his junior year, becoming the Texas Region 4 – 6A champion in the 100 fly (48.40) and finishing in 5th in the 200 free (1:40.83). In both events, he established new personal bests. A few weeks later, he qualified for the championship final at the Texas UIL 6A State Championships for the first time in his high school career, grabbing 6th in 48.81. He went on to lead off Woodland’s 4×100 relay, swimming a 44.95 for a new best and breaking the 45 barrier for the first time. Foster helped Woodlands High School to a 3rd place finish out of 105 teams.

At the GA Southern Premier the following week, Foster continued to set new best times, swimming the 200 fly in 1:47.95 for the runner-up position. He additionally swam the 400 IM, hitting another PB with a 4:01.22, dropping over 3 seconds from his previous PB of 4:04.93 that he set just two months prior in March.

Foster carried this momentum with him into July, where he wrapped up his long course season at the USA Futures Championships – Austin. There, he recorded 2 top 8 finishes, in the 100 fly and 200 fly. In the 100, he set a new personal best of 55.14 to place 6th overall. In the 200, he swam a best time of 2:01.01 to get under the summer junior cut and break both 2:03 and 2:02 for the first time. With that effort, he placed 3rd. Foster additionally swam the 100 free (52.55) and 200 IM (2:10.23), both of which were new bests.

Best Times (SCY):

50 free: 20.85

100 free: 44.95

200 free: 1:40.83

100 fly: 48.40

200 fly: 1:47.95

400 IM: 4:01.22

The Aggie men finished in 4th at the 2024 SECs and 16th at NCAAs, with Baylor Nelson leading the way at both championship meets. Following the end of the 2024 season, the women’s head coach of A&M, Steve Bultman, retired. The university announced soon after that it would combine its men’s and women’s team under the new director of swimming Blaire Anderson. Anderson, who spent the last seven seasons at the University of Virginia and was a pivotal factor of the UVA women’s 4-straight NCAA championships, will lead A&M’s predominantly new coaching staff this fall.

The SEC, which added Texas A&M’s in-state rival, the Texas Longhorns this fall, will only grow more competitive in the upcoming years. In 2024, to qualify for a second swim in Foster’s primary events, it took times of 47.06/1:45.84 in the 100/200 fly.

Foster will join 3 other Texas natives in Daniel King, HM Bucky Gettys, and Alejandro Michelena for the Aggies’ class of 2029. Michelena, another butterfly specialist with PBs of 47.99/1:45.86 in the 100/200 fly, is one of Foster’s teammates at PACK. The two will look to contribute to A&M’s already strong butterfly group, led by Clayton Conklin and Connor Foote, that scored 84 points at SECs in 2024. Conklin will have graduated once Foster and Michelena arrive, but the two will overlap with Foote, a current junior, for 1 year.

