Daniel King Stays In-State With Verbal Commitment To Texas A&M’s Class of 2029

Daniel King has announced that he will stay in-state for his collegiate career and swim for Texas A&M. King is set to join the Aggies for the 2025-26 season. A breaststroke specialist, King swam for both his club team Alamo Area Aquatics Association and his high school Basis Shavano, a public charter school, for his first two years of high school. Now a junior, King has shifted to online school and focused on club swimming.

“I am blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University. I’d like to thank God, my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get to where I am today and allowing me to have this amazing opportunity. GIG’EM!! ”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, King qualified for his first summer Junior National Championships in 2023. He competed in both the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke and finished 29th in the 100 breast with a new personal best of 1:03.44. Back in yards, his most recent meet was December 2023’s Winter Juniors – West. There, he competed in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and the 200 IM. Once again, his best finish was in the 100 breast where he finished 26th after a swim-off. His time of 55.59 was a season best and just two-hundredths off his personal best from March 2023.

Top Times (SCY):

100 breaststroke: 55.57 (Mar 2023)

200 breaststroke: 2:00.37 (Mar 2023)

200 IM: 1:55.07 (Nov 2022)

400 IM: 4:01.06 (Mar 2023)

Though his times wouldn’t yet help the rebuilding Aggies score at the SEC Championships, they have a lot of reason to suspect King will develop into that role. From March 2022 to March 2023 King had a massive improvement curve in yards. He dropped 3.49 seconds in his 100 breaststroke, 7.79 seconds in his 200 breaststroke, and 12.32 seconds in his 400 IM.

Last season only 27 men raced the 400 IM at SEC Championships so if King can develop that as his third event that would add even more value to his arrival, though the SEC will be bigger by the time he arrives with the addition of the University of Texas.

This season, the Aggie men are undefeated. They own a perfect 6-0 record which includes big wins over in-state rival Texas along with wins over Virginia Tech and Tennessee. Two of their strongest disciplines are their breaststroke and IM groups so King should fit in quite nicely when he arrives in College Station.

King is the third in-state commit that the Aggies have snagged for their class of 2029. So far, Texas A&M has also gotten verbabl commitments from distance swimmer Bucky Gettys and butterfly specialist Alejandro Michelena.

