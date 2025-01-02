Summer Juniors Qualifier Aubrey Jaya (2025) Commits to SMU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Three-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Made Aubrey Jaya (“Aubrey”) has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at Southern Methodist University beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Southern Methodist University! I am incredibly grateful for my family, friends, and teammates and coaches at Lakeside Aquatic Club for their unwavering support and guidance along the way. Additionally, l’d like to thank Coach Rody and Coach Fink for this amazing opportunity. Pony up!!🐎”

Jaya is a senior at Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Texas, just northwest of Dallas. He has qualified for the Texas UIL 6A State Swimming & Diving Championships in the 200/500 free, 200 medley relay, and 400 free relay in each of his first 3 years of high school swimming, and he was captain of the team in 2024.

As a junior, Jaya placed 10th in the 500 free (4:30.46, PB) and 13th in the 200 free (1:39.40). He also contributed to the 3rd-place 200 medley relay (20.76 freestyle anchor) and the 6th-place 400 free relay (46.23 leadoff).

Jaya does his club swimming with Lakeside Aquatic Club. He was selected by USA Swimming to attend the 2023 National Diversity Select Camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, and was recently named to the 2024 Indonesian Men’s National Team.

He recently competed at Winter Juniors West, where he finaled in the 200 free (20th) and took home new PBs in the 100 free (45.41), 200 free (1:37.75), and 500 free (4:29.83). He was a member of the Lakeside quartet (along with Maximus Williamson, Maxwell Stanislaus, and Luke Garrett) that won the 800 free relay by 4.2 seconds with 6:22.48. He swam PBs in the 100/200/400 free in June at the Texas Senior Circuit LC #2 hosted by Dallas Mustangs.

Best SCY times:

100 free – 45.41

200 free – 1:37.75

500 free – 4:29.83

Best LCM times:

100 free – 51.80

200 free – 1:52.07

400 free – 4:02.11

Jaya will suit up for the Mustangs next fall with Francis Brennan, Trey Clervi, and Zach Power.

