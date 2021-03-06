Ji Xinjie, Zhang Yufei Among Day 2 Winners In Zhaoqing

CHINESE SWIMMING MEET – ZHAOQING
- Friday, March 5th – Sunday, March 7th
- Zhaoqing, China
- LCM (50m)
- Day 1 Recap
- Results via Asian Media
In addition to Yang Junxuan‘s massive performance in the women’s 200m free, there were plenty of other notable results coming out of day 2 of the exclusive Zhaoqing national team meet in China.
For instance, the women’s 100m fly saw yesterday’s two-time gold medalist Zhang Yufei post a speedy mark of 56.40 to take the competition title. That beat out the rest of the field by over two seconds, with the next-closest racer represented by Yu Yiting and her runner-up effort of 58.81.
Zhang already owns the fastest time in the world in this women’s 1fly event, having posted a mark of 55.62 last September at the Chinese National Swimming Championships.
2020-2021 LCM Women 100 Fly
Yufei
55.62
|2
|Claire
Curzan
|USA
|56.61
|11/13
|3
|Emma
McKeon
|AUS
|56.69
|12/14
|4
|Sarah
Sjostrom
|SWE
|57.34
|02/06
|5
|Torri
Huske
|USA
|57.36
|11/13
Ji Xinjie topped the men’s 200m free field tonight, hitting the only time under 1:47 with a gold medal-worthy 1:46.94. That’s good enough to enter the men’s world rankings for the season, bumping American Andrew Seliskar out of the 10th spot.
2020-2021 LCM Men 200 Free
Matsumoto
1:45.13
|2
|Alexander
Graham
|AUS
|1:45.69
|12/13
|3
|Elijah
Winnington
|AUS
|1:45.79
|12/13
|4
|Hwang
Sun Woo
|KOR
|1:45.92
|11/19
|5
|Martin
Malyutin
|RUS
|1:46.10
|10/26
|6
|Mikhail
Dovgalyuk
|RUS
|1:46.16
|10/26
|7
|Alexander
Shchegolev
|RUS
|1:46.57
|10/26
|8
|Kristof
Milak
|HUN
|1:46.68
|12/12
|9
|Wang
Shun
|CHN
|1:46.91
|01/02
|10
|Andrew
Seliskar
|USA
|1:47.01
|03/05
Additional Winners
- Sun Jiajun stopped the clock in a time of 51.85 to take the men’s 100m fly title.
- The men’s 200m breast saw Qin Haiyang get to the wall first in 2:09.95. Yesterday’s 100m breast victor, Yan Zibei, snagged silver tonight in 2:10.39.
- It was Peng Xuwei who claimed victory in the women’s 100m backstroke, collecting the only sub-minute time of the field. She touched in 59.82, with Wang Xueer the next-closest finisher in 1:00.39.
- The men’s 100m back saw Wang Guanbin produce a winning effort of 54.91 to top the field.