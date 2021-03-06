Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ji Xinjie, Zhang Yufei Among Day 2 Winners In Zhaoqing

CHINESE SWIMMING MEET – ZHAOQING

  • Friday, March 5th – Sunday, March 7th
  • Zhaoqing, China
  • LCM (50m)
  • Day 1 Recap
  • Results via Asian Media

In addition to Yang Junxuan‘s massive performance in the women’s 200m free, there were plenty of other notable results coming out of day 2 of the exclusive Zhaoqing national team meet in China.

For instance, the women’s 100m fly saw yesterday’s two-time gold medalist Zhang Yufei post a speedy mark of 56.40 to take the competition title. That beat out the rest of the field by over two seconds, with the next-closest racer represented by Yu Yiting and her runner-up effort of 58.81.

Zhang already owns the fastest time in the world in this women’s 1fly event, having posted a mark of 55.62 last September at the Chinese National Swimming Championships.

2020-2021 LCM Women 100 Fly

ZhangCHN
Yufei
09/29
55.62
2Claire
Curzan		USA56.6111/13
3Emma
McKeon		AUS56.6912/14
4Sarah
Sjostrom		SWE57.3402/06
5Torri
Huske		USA57.3611/13
View Top 26»

Ji Xinjie topped the men’s 200m free field tonight, hitting the only time under 1:47 with a gold medal-worthy 1:46.94. That’s good enough to enter the men’s world rankings for the season, bumping American Andrew Seliskar out of the 10th spot.

2020-2021 LCM Men 200 Free

KatsuoJPN
Matsumoto
01/22
1:45.13
2Alexander
Graham		AUS1:45.6912/13
3Elijah
Winnington		AUS1:45.7912/13
4Hwang
Sun Woo		KOR1:45.9211/19
5Martin
Malyutin		RUS1:46.1010/26
6Mikhail
Dovgalyuk		RUS1:46.1610/26
7Alexander
Shchegolev		RUS1:46.5710/26
8Kristof
Milak		HUN1:46.6812/12
9Wang
Shun		CHN1:46.9101/02
10Andrew
Seliskar		USA1:47.0103/05
View Top 26»

Additional Winners

  • Sun Jiajun stopped the clock in a time of 51.85 to take the men’s 100m fly title.
  • The men’s 200m breast saw Qin Haiyang get to the wall first in 2:09.95. Yesterday’s 100m breast victor, Yan Zibei, snagged silver tonight in 2:10.39.
  • It was Peng Xuwei who claimed victory in the women’s 100m backstroke, collecting the only sub-minute time of the field. She touched in 59.82, with Wang Xueer the next-closest finisher in 1:00.39.
  • The men’s 100m back saw Wang Guanbin produce a winning effort of 54.91 to top the field.

