Jamaican Swimmer Michael Gunning Featured On New Show: The Bi Life

Jamaican swimmer Michael Gunning will be featured on UK Entertainment News’ (E!) new television series “The Bi Life” debuting on Thursday October 25.

Gunning posted to Twitter saying, “the secret is finally out! I’m super excited to announce that this Summer I featured in the Brand New TV Series #TheBiLife coming to E! on the 25th October! It’s been a summer to remember & I can’t wait for you to follow our dating journeys over the coming weeks!”

The secret is finally out! 🌈💫 I’m super excited to announce that this Summer I featured in the Brand New TV Series #TheBiLife coming to E! on the 25th October! It’s been a summer to remember & I can’t wait for you to follow our dating journeys over the coming weeks! @EOnlineUK pic.twitter.com/rq8xm5gcOY — Michael Gunning (@MichaelGunning1) October 9, 2018

Gunning swam and competed in the UK with the London Aquatics Centre Performance Programme prior to the program cutting it’s senior squad in June of 2017. Following that, Gunning went on to represent Jamaica at the 2017 World Championships and has continued to represent the Island nation since.

At the 2017 World Championship, Gunning’s most notable international competition, he swam a best time of 1:50.00 in the heats of the 200m freestyle and a 2:01.73 in the 200m butterfly to fall short of his 1:58.55 lifetime best.

This season Gunning did not compete in July or August, but was instead filming for the upcoming television series.

On the E! website for the show, it’s described as “E! is bringing you a new British bisexual + dating show hosted by Courtney Act.”

“In the video preview for the show, the premise is summarized as, “Join Courtney Act as she takes a group of bisexual singletons on a life changing search for love.”

Gunning made headlines in 2017 as an attendee of the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that was attacked by a suicide bomber.