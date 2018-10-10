Shkurdai Is Sole Scratch On Night 4 In Buenos Aires

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Tonight’s finals session in Buenos Aires is a sprint special, with the men’s 50m free, women’s 50m fly and men’s 50m back all being contested, in addition to the women’s 100m breaststroke and 200m freestyle finals. The men’s 200m breaststroke field will also take to the pool, as will the 4 x 100m medley relay to cap off the 4th night of competition.

The sole scratch on the evening comes in the form of Belarusian swimmer Anastasiya Shkurdai, who opted out of the women’s 50m back semi-final for tonight in favor of capitalizing on her #1 seed for the women’s 50m fly final. She and Germany’s Angelina Koehler are seeded first in a time of 26.65, primed to go head-to-head and take the gold this evening.

Gold medal winner Andrei Minakov is slated for men’s 50m fly semi action, as is Hungarian Kristof Milak. Italian 17-year-old Thomas Ceccon will make several splashes, competing in the 50m freestyle, 50m back and 50m fly semi-final all taking place tonight in Buenos Aires.