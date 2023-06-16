Jack Cartwright Clocks His Fastest Non-Relay 100 Free Time (48.21) Since 2017 in Prelims

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Six years after making the World Championship final in the 100-meter freestyle, Jack Cartwright appears to have returned to peak form at 24 years old.

Cartwright placed second in the 100 free prelims at the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials on Friday morning in Melbourne, with his mark of 48.21 representing his fastest non-relay time since the 2017 World Championships. There in Budapest, he blazed a personal-best 47.97 in the semifinals at 18 years old before placing seventh in the final with a 48.24.

Cartwright will need to clock a new lifetime best in tonight’s final in order to meet Swimming Australia’s qualifying time of 47.96. Just a couple months ago, he was only 49.35 at April’s Australian Championships, where he placed sixth.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

Commonwealth Record: 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)

(2016) Australian Record: 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)

(2016) All Comers Record: 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)

(2016) Swimming Australia QT: 47.96

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 48.51

Top 8 Qualifiers:

2016 Rio Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers fired off a 48.09 to lead Cartwright in the men’s 100 free heats by just .12 seconds. The 24-year-old nearly surpassed his time of 48.00 from April’s Australian National Championships, and was just about a second off his personal-best 47.08 from the 2019 World Championships.

Cartwright followed up his breakout performance at 2017 Worlds with a 48.22 at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, but he’s only been sub-49 seconds on a couple other occasions since then (48.58 in December of 2020 and 48.81 in April of 2021) while dealing with shoulder issues. He rebounded at last summer’s World Championships coming off of shoulder surgery, helping Australia’s mixed 4×100 freestyle relay team break the world record (3:19.38) with a 48.12 leadoff split.