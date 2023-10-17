Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Izzy Ivey Readjusting to College Swimming in Gainesville

Comments: 2

FLORIDA VS. VIRGINIA

  • Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
  • Stephen C. O’Connell Center
    • Gainesville, Florida
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • All races uploaded to SwimSwam
  • Results on MeetMobile: “UF vs. VIRGINIA”
  • Editor’s note: everyone is wearing practice suits, including pros.

In her first combined dual meet as a Florida Gator, Izzy Ivey placed 3rd in both the 100 and 200 free and contributed on UF’s 200 medley and 400 free relays. After the meet, the NCAA All-American admitted it was a learning day for her, having to readjust not only to the NCAA but also to how Florida’s dual meet prep differed, including lifting right before competition.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RMS
14 minutes ago

She seems so happy at UF and that’s great to see.

1
0
Reply
SwimmerGuy
20 minutes ago

Super excited to see Izzy repping the Gators during Championship season

1
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!