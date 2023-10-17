Izzy Ivey Readjusting to College Swimming in Gainesville

FLORIDA VS. VIRGINIA
- Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
- Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- Gainesville, Florida
- SCY (25 yards)
- All races uploaded to SwimSwam
- Results on MeetMobile: “UF vs. VIRGINIA”
- Editor’s note: everyone is wearing practice suits, including pros.
In her first combined dual meet as a Florida Gator, Izzy Ivey placed 3rd in both the 100 and 200 free and contributed on UF’s 200 medley and 400 free relays. After the meet, the NCAA All-American admitted it was a learning day for her, having to readjust not only to the NCAA but also to how Florida’s dual meet prep differed, including lifting right before competition.
She seems so happy at UF and that’s great to see.
Super excited to see Izzy repping the Gators during Championship season