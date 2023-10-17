Josh Liendo, Emma Weyant & Alessia Ferraguti Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Josh Liendo, Florida

Florida’s Josh Liendo, a sophomore from Scarborough, Canada, won two individual events with a pair of NCAA B-cut times and was a member of two winning relay teams in the win over No. 15 Virginia. Liendo swam the third fastest time in the nation to win the 50 free (19.43) and the eighth fastest time in the nation to win the 100 fly (46.99). He was also the leadoff for the first-place 400 free relay (2:54.61/43.24) and the third leg of the first-place 200 medley relay (1:25.82/20.70).

Men’s Diver of the Week: Conor Gesing, Florida

Florida’s Conor Gesing, a freshman from Abington, Pa., earned two first-place finishes in the win over No. 15 Virginia. Gesing recorded a personal-best score of 364.05 on the 1-meter and 407.93 on the 3-meter to sweep the springboard events.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Jonny Marshall, Florida

Florida’s Jonny Marshall, a freshman from Akron, Ohio, earned a pair of podium finishes in the win over No. 15 Virginia to mark his collegiate debut. Marshall took second place in the 100 back with an NCAA B-cut time of 47.33 and won the 200 back with a top time of 1:45.82. He also swam the leadoff legs of the B teams for the 200 medley relay (1:27.87/22.15) and the 400 free relay (3:03.47/45.26).

Women’s Co-Swimmers of the Week: Alessia Ferraguti, Arkansas and Emma Weyant, Florida

Arkansas’ Alessia Ferraguti, a graduate student from Parma, Italy, claimed four podium finishes in the win over LSU. Ferraguti posted NCAA B-cut times to sweep the breaststroke events, with a time of 1:01.33 in the 100 and a time of 2:12.93 in the 200. She also swam the second leg of the winning 200 medley relay (1:40.78/27.66) and the leadoff leg of the second-place 400 free relay (3:23.24/51.33).

Florida’s Emma Weyant, a junior from Sarasota, Fla., garnered three podium finishes with a trio of NCAA B-cut times in the dual meet against No. 1 Virginia. Weyant recorded the fastest time in the nation to win the 400 IM with a time of 4:07.51 and the second fastest time in the nation to win the 500 free with a time of 4:39.22. She took second place in the 200 free with a time of 1:45.16, the fourth fastest time in the nation.

Women’s Co-Divers of the Week: Ana Monroy, Florida and Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, LSU

Florida’s Ana Monroy, a freshman from Laz Paz, Mexico, won both springboard events in the dual meet against No. 1 Virginia. In her collegiate dual debut, Monroy recorded a score of 319.05 on the 1-meter and a score of 318.38 on the 3-meter.

LSU’s Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, a senior from Tijuana, Mexico, finished first in both springboard events versus Arkansas. Gutierrez Lavenant scored a season-high 342.60 on the 3-meter along with a score of 300.23 on the 1-meter.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Bella Sims, Florida

Florida’s Bella Sims, a freshman from Henderson, Nev., earned three individual podium finishes and was a part of a second-place relay against No. 1 Virginia. Sims won the 200 back with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:52.49, the fastest time in the nation. She also took second place in the 100 back (51.79) and the 100 fly (52.09), both the third fastest times in the nation. Sims anchored the 400 free relay A team (3:15.80/47.99), which posted the second fastest time in the nation.