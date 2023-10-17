Keiser University’s Noel de Geus Ranks 15th Across All College Divisions in the 100 Breast

Keiser University (NAIA) vs. Rollins College (NCAA D2)

October 13, 2023

Keiser University, West Palm Beach, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Full Meet Results

Final Team Scores (Men) Keiser 168 – Rollins 94 (Women) Keiser 170 – Rollins 92



The defending NAIA Champions in men’s and women’s swimming from Keiser University knocked off NCAA Division II school Rollins College last weekend, led by sophomore Noel de Geus.

Racing outdoors in a training suit, de Geus swam 54.20 in the 100 yard breaststroke, which ties him for the 15th-best time in all of college swimming so far this season. The swimmer he’s tied with, Inigo Marina, swims for Division II Nova Southeastern University.

De Geus is the defending NAIA Champion in the 100 breast, swimming 52.62 at last year’s championship meet, which is also the NAIA Record. Marina was 2nd-best last year in 52.71 swimming for St. Thomas University in Florida before transferring to Nova Southeastern.

De Geus, a German native, also swam 2:04.68 in the 200 breast.

Other big winners on the day for Keiser include:

Rachel Bradley , who won the women’s 1000 free (10:49.09), 200 free (1:58.79), and 200 back (2:10.35);

, who won the women’s 1000 free (10:49.09), 200 free (1:58.79), and 200 back (2:10.35); Nikoline Biltoft-Jensen, who won the women’s 100 breast (1:06.70) and 200 BREAST (2:26.35)

The top performers for Rollins were Lauren Diehl, who won the women’s 200 fly in 2:13.25 and the women’s 400 IM in 4:46.95, and Luke Dinges, who won the men’s 100 back in 51.03 and the men’s 100 fly in 51.48. Dinges was a D2 All-American last season in the 200 fly, placing 11th at the NCAA Championships.