Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Italy Publishes Part 1 Of 2020/21 Season’s Competition Calendar

Retta Race
by Retta Race 0

October 13th, 2020 News

This article originally appeared on SwimSwam Italia.

The Italian Swimming Federation has published the first part of the calendar of events for the new competitive season.

SWIMMING GAMES AICS OPEN – SPORTINFIORE 2020

  • 16/18 October
  • Riccone
  • 25m

38TH ENRICO MERONI TROPHY – 37TH SPRINTERS CUP SWIMMING RIVA

  • 17/18 October
  • Rovereto
  • 25m

9TH RICCIONE SWIMMING TROPHY

  • 24/25 October 
  • Riccione
  • 25m

7th BARI SWIMMING CONTEST 2020

  • 31 October & 01  November
  • Bari
  • 25m

NICO SAPIO TROPHY

  • 6/8 November
  • Genoa
  • 25m

The absolute Italian Championships should then take place in December 2020 at the swimming pool of the Riccione Swimming Stadium.

Currently, for sporting events, the rules referred to in the compendium published on 9 September 2020 are still in force. The protocol is expressly valid until 31 October.

Click here for the FIN protocol

The demonstrations and sporting events must take place according to the rules promulgated for the containment of the coronavirus infection.

“Starting from September 1, 2020, public participation in individual minor sporting events is allowed”

The maximum number of spectators allowed is 1000 for outdoor stadiums and 200 for indoor facilities.

OLYMPICS QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

As specified in the Regulations available here:

  1. Athletes who, during the Italian Open Long Course Championship, will achieve better times than or equal to those indicated in the following table on an individual level:

The women’s 1500m freestyle time limit has been changed to 16: 00.0

 2. Athletes who during the Absolute Italian Championship (March) will achieve better times than or equal to those indicated in the following table:

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!