Italy Publishes Part 1 Of 2020/21 Season’s Competition Calendar

This article originally appeared on SwimSwam Italia.

The Italian Swimming Federation has published the first part of the calendar of events for the new competitive season.

SWIMMING GAMES AICS OPEN – SPORTINFIORE 2020

16/18 October

Riccone

25m

38TH ENRICO MERONI TROPHY – 37TH SPRINTERS CUP SWIMMING RIVA

17/18 October

Rovereto

25m

9TH RICCIONE SWIMMING TROPHY

24/25 October

Riccione

25m

7th BARI SWIMMING CONTEST 2020

31 October & 01 November

Bari

25m

NICO SAPIO TROPHY

6/8 November

Genoa

25m

The absolute Italian Championships should then take place in December 2020 at the swimming pool of the Riccione Swimming Stadium.

Currently, for sporting events, the rules referred to in the compendium published on 9 September 2020 are still in force. The protocol is expressly valid until 31 October.

Click here for the FIN protocol

The demonstrations and sporting events must take place according to the rules promulgated for the containment of the coronavirus infection.

“Starting from September 1, 2020, public participation in individual minor sporting events is allowed”

The maximum number of spectators allowed is 1000 for outdoor stadiums and 200 for indoor facilities.

OLYMPICS QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

As specified in the Regulations available here: