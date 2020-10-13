Italy Publishes Part 1 Of 2020/21 Season’s Competition Calendar

This article originally appeared on SwimSwam Italia.
The Italian Swimming Federation has published the first part of the calendar of events for the new competitive season.
SWIMMING GAMES AICS OPEN – SPORTINFIORE 2020
- 16/18 October
- Riccone
- 25m
38TH ENRICO MERONI TROPHY – 37TH SPRINTERS CUP SWIMMING RIVA
- 17/18 October
- Rovereto
- 25m
9TH RICCIONE SWIMMING TROPHY
- 24/25 October
- Riccione
- 25m
7th BARI SWIMMING CONTEST 2020
- 31 October & 01 November
- Bari
- 25m
NICO SAPIO TROPHY
- 6/8 November
- Genoa
- 25m
The absolute Italian Championships should then take place in December 2020 at the swimming pool of the Riccione Swimming Stadium.
Currently, for sporting events, the rules referred to in the compendium published on 9 September 2020 are still in force. The protocol is expressly valid until 31 October.
Click here for the FIN protocol
The demonstrations and sporting events must take place according to the rules promulgated for the containment of the coronavirus infection.
“Starting from September 1, 2020, public participation in individual minor sporting events is allowed”
The maximum number of spectators allowed is 1000 for outdoor stadiums and 200 for indoor facilities.
OLYMPICS QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
As specified in the Regulations available here:
- Athletes who, during the Italian Open Long Course Championship, will achieve better times than or equal to those indicated in the following table on an individual level:
* The women’s 1500m freestyle time limit has been changed to 16: 00.0
2. Athletes who during the Absolute Italian Championship (March) will achieve better times than or equal to those indicated in the following table: