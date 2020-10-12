Swim CEO Series: John Mix on How the Monofin Changed Training

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with John Mix, the Co-founder and CEO of FINIS. He tells us of FINIS‘s humble beginnings and how the monofin influenced his Co-founder, Pablo Morales, to buy into the idea of starting a swimwear company. FINIS has since blossomed into one of the premiere suit companies on the market, signing Olympians such as Olivia Smoliga, Anthony Ervin, James Guy, and Lia Neal.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

**Finis is a SwimSwam partner.**