IOC to Discuss 2020 Olympics and Qualifiers with Int’l Federations on Tuesday

Thomas Bach, president of the Lausanne, Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee (IOC), has convened a conference call with international federations on Tuesday, March 17th. On the agenda will be the evolving situation related to COVID-19 and how it might affect the 2020 Olympic Games, set to take place from July 24 through August 9 in Tokyo.

Agence France Presse reported that a spokesman for the IOC said the goal of the conference call was to “keep international federations informed, as well as National Olympic Committees and athletes” and that the IOC “conducts regular dialogue with all Olympic partners and informs them regularly of the situation.” The call is also meant to be an opportunity for the various federations to ask questions of the IOC.

On Thursday, Bach said that the IOC would follow the recommendations of World Health Organization (WHO) about a possible postponement. He acknowledged that the recent cancellation of a large number of qualifying events posed “serious problems.” The subject is expected to be at the center of tomorrow’s phone call. At the beginning of March, Bach had encouraged athletes to continue to prepare, stating that the IOC would show “flexibility” around qualifications for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Last Friday, meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the Games would go ahead as planned, despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. One thing that apparently is not being considered is holding the games without spectators.

The IOC followed up with AFP saying, “At 19 weeks [from the Opening Ceremony on July 24] the numerous measures taken by the authorities around the world give us confidence and allow us to remain determined to organize the Olympic Games capable of bringing the whole world together in peace.” The IOC said it was “proud of the solidarity and flexibility” shown by athletes, international federations and the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in the face of “challenges concerning the qualifications in many sports.”