IOC Athletes Commission Leader Coventry Speaks On RUSADA Support

The International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Committee expressed its support of the reinstatement of Russian’s Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) earlier this week.

Their tweet on September 19th read, “The IOC Athletes’ Commission have discussed in detail the recommendations of the (WADA) Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and agreed in principle with the recommendations made. We would like to see a clear process & timeline for receiving & fully verifying the lab data.”

The Commission is led by 7-time Olympic medalist Kirsty Coventry, the newly-minted Sports Minister of Zimbabwe, who offered more insight into the athlete organization’s decision to be in support.

“I believe our mandate is to protect ALL clean athletes and I do believe there are clean Russian Athletes. Blanket punishment is unfair to those who compete cleanly and even if there is only one clean Russian Athlete, that Athlete has the RIGHT to be protected,” reads Coventry’s first tweet.

She then explains, “Assuming every Russian Athlete cheats, is unjust. The decision to reinstate RUSADA is positive as it allows for greater transparency through increased testing and access to their Labs & Data by Dec 2018. WADA can then get data necessary to prosecute the doped Athletes.”

Finally, Coventry says, “These processes and strict deadlines need to be adhered to by RUSADA so the clean Russian Athletes are given the chance they deserve and a level playing field is secured for everyone.”

Based on athlete response from a variety of Olympic sports as the RUSADA reinstatement news unfolded, Coventry appears to be in the minority. We reported how American icon Michael Phelps told the media this week, “I’ve complained about it, I’ve testified about it. And still nothing changes. So I guess that then leads us here and where do we go next? What else can be done?”

