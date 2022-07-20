Ingrid Wilm, Kierra Smith Headline 2022 Canadian Championship Psych Sheets

2022 Speedo Canadian Junior & Senior Championships

July 25 – August 1, 2022

Montreal, Quebec

Olympic Park & Olympic Rowing Basin

LCM (50m)

A number of Olympians will take to Montreal’s famed Olympic Park pool for the Speedo Canadian Junior & Senior Championships next week, with the seven-day competition in the pool followed by a pair of open water events on August 1.

The meet will feature the majority of Canada’s top swimmers who won’t be competing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, which will begin on July 29.

The lone member of Canada’s 2022 World Championship team who will be racing in Montreal is Ingrid Wilm, who finished fifth in the women’s 50 backstroke in Budapest and also won a bronze medal as a member of the prelim team for the Canadian women’s 400 medley relay.

Wilm, 24, will race five events over the course of the week, holding the top seed in the 50 back (27.39) and 100 back (59.54) while also ranking third in the 200 back and 50 fly.

There will also be three members of Canada’s 2021 Olympic team in action: Kierra Smith, Bailey Andison and Gabe Mastromatteo.

Smith, 28, has represented Canada at the last two Olympic Games along with the 2015, 2017 and 2019 World Championships, but didn’t make any major teams this year after placing fifth in the women’s 100 breast and getting disqualified in the 200 breast at the Canadian Trials in April.

Smith is only entered in the 100 breast in Montreal, holding the fastest seed by nearly three seconds with her PB of 1:06.54 set in 2019.

Andison, a Tokyo Olympian in the women’s 200 IM, is ranked first in the 200 and 400 IM, and is also seeded third in the 200 breast.

Mastromatteo, who raced the men’s 100 breast in Tokyo and reeled off a pair of 59-second splits in the men’s 400 medley relay at the Games, is the #1 seed in both the men’s 50 and 100 breast events.

In addition to some high-level names who have represented Canada on the international stage, the meet will also display the country’s talent in the younger age categories.

On the female side, there will be 13-14, 15-17 and 18 & over age groups, while the male swimmers will be split into 14-15, 16-18 and 19 & over categories.

OTHER NOTABLE ENTRIES