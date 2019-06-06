Indiana State Runner Up Elliot Cooper Stays In State With Purdue Commitment

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elliot Cooper of Avon High School and Avon Community Swim Team will swim for in-state Purdue University starting in the fall of 2019. A butterfly specialist, Cooper had a spinal fusion surgery from his T4 to his L2. This did not slow him down at all, setting career-best times in both of the butterfly races this year, dropping 2.29 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly and 5.92 seconds in the 200-yard butterfly.

“I am incredibly excited to officially announce that I will have the opportunity to swim for Purdue University starting in the fall of 2019! Purdue was always my number one choice from the moment I knew I wanted to major in engineering, and I could not be more thankful for the chance to swim there too. Let’s get to work!”

At the 2019 Indiana High School State Championship meet, Cooper took 4th place in the 100-yard butterfly (48.89) and 19th in the 200 yard IM (1:54.20). Three weeks later at the Indiana Senior State Championships, he took 6th place in the 100-yard butterfly (49.93) and was runner up in the 200-yard butterfly (1:47.05) behind current Indiana University freshman Paul Gabhart.

Best Times in Yards:

100 fly – 48.89

200 fly – 1:47.05

100 breast – 58.16

200 IM 1:54.20

Cooper will be joining a Boilermakers team that is fresh off of a 4th place finish at the 2019 Big Ten Conference Championships. His 200-yard butterfly career-best time would have qualified him for the ‘C’ final at the meet and would have been good for a 21st place finish. It would have also been the 3rd fastest time on the 2018-2019 team and .36 seconds off of an NCAA ‘B’ cut. He will be joining Liam Walker, Kal Findley, Keelan Hart, Khadin Soto, Skyler Younkin, and Michael Juengel as members of Purdue’s class of 2023 with Walker having very similar butterfly times as Cooper.

