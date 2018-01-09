Indiana Post-Grads Grothe, Neidigh, Geer, Kendall to Rep Mission Viejo

When the psych sheets for the 2018 Pro Swim Series meet in Austin were released over the weekend, several readers had questions about whether the entire Indiana post-graduate group had up-and-moved to southern California.

The answer is a confirmed: no.

A portion of the Indiana post-graduate group, which includes American Record holder Zane Grothe, Ashley Neidigh, Margo Geer, Amanda Kendall, appear on the meet’s psych sheets as “Una Mvn-CA” – or Unattached Mission Viejo Nadadores swimmers. This status implies that they are transitioning to represent the Nadadores in USA Swimming competition, and Indiana head coach Ray Looze confirmed that to SwimSwam on Tuesday.

While Mission Viejo, newly-led by head coach Mark Schubert, will be the teams’ home club, the swimmers will continue to live and train in Bloomington with the post-graduate staff at Indiana. The Indiana coaching staff will remain their coaches of record, but their points will count toward Mission Viejo’s tally.

Neidigh said that the partnership may include participation in a meet in southern California or a training trip to the area, but that those details were still being arranged.

Not the entire group is making the switch – Olympic gold and bronze medalist Cody Miller will continue to represent his childhood club Sandpipers of Nevada.

The arrangement is similar to one that the prior generation of the Indiana post-grad group had with the Badger Swim Club in New York. That arrangement involved the pros travelling to compete at LSC Championships for the Badgers.