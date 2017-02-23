Indiana Men Destroy B1G 400 Medley Relay Record, Lanza Splits 44.6 Fly

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)

Taking down the B1G 400 medley relay record were the Indiana Hoosiers, blasting a 3:03.28 to clear the old record by 1.12 seconds. Northwestern held the old record at 3:04.40, which Ohio State also got under in their 2nd place finish tonight (3:04.13). On the relay, Blake Pieroni, Vini Lanza, and Ian Finnerty posted the top splits of the entire field.

SPLITS

OLD RECORD NEW RECORD Northwestern Indiana Matt Grevers 45.83 46.11 Glover Mike Alexandrov 51.28 51.18 Finnerty Kyle Bubolz 44.95 44.64 Lanza Bruno Barbic 42.34 41.35 Pieroni 3:04.40 3:03.28

NU set this record back in their Matt Grevers golden days; they also set the NCAA record in the same swim with their 3:04.40 at the 2007 NCAA Championships, winning the national title in the process. IU, today, took over a full second off of that record, with Pieroni being noticeably much faster than NU’s anchor.

IU’s time of 3:03.28, meanwhile, sets themselves up very well for the NCAA Championships– that time rockets them up to #1 in the country this year.