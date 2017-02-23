Indiana Men Destroy B1G 400 Medley Relay Record, Lanza Splits 44.6 Fly

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
- Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)
- Live Results
- Streaming (BTN subscription required)
- Championship Central: here
Taking down the B1G 400 medley relay record were the Indiana Hoosiers, blasting a 3:03.28 to clear the old record by 1.12 seconds. Northwestern held the old record at 3:04.40, which Ohio State also got under in their 2nd place finish tonight (3:04.13). On the relay, Blake Pieroni, Vini Lanza, and Ian Finnerty posted the top splits of the entire field.
SPLITS
|OLD RECORD
|NEW RECORD
|Northwestern
|Indiana
|Matt Grevers
|45.83
|46.11
|Glover
|Mike Alexandrov
|51.28
|51.18
|Finnerty
|Kyle Bubolz
|44.95
|44.64
|Lanza
|Bruno Barbic
|42.34
|41.35
|Pieroni
|3:04.40
|3:03.28
NU set this record back in their Matt Grevers golden days; they also set the NCAA record in the same swim with their 3:04.40 at the 2007 NCAA Championships, winning the national title in the process. IU, today, took over a full second off of that record, with Pieroni being noticeably much faster than NU’s anchor.
IU’s time of 3:03.28, meanwhile, sets themselves up very well for the NCAA Championships– that time rockets them up to #1 in the country this year.
