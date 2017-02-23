Indiana Men Destroy B1G 400 Medley Relay Record, Lanza Splits 44.6 Fly

  0 Karl Ortegon | February 23rd, 2017 | Big Ten, College, News

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
  • Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)
  • Live Results
  • Streaming (BTN subscription required)
  • Championship Central: here

Taking down the B1G 400 medley relay record were the Indiana Hoosiers, blasting a 3:03.28 to clear the old record by 1.12 seconds. Northwestern held the old record at 3:04.40, which Ohio State also got under in their 2nd place finish tonight (3:04.13). On the relay, Blake PieroniVini Lanza, and Ian Finnerty posted the top splits of the entire field.

SPLITS

OLD RECORD NEW RECORD
Northwestern Indiana
Matt Grevers 45.83 46.11 Glover
Mike Alexandrov 51.28 51.18 Finnerty
Kyle Bubolz 44.95 44.64 Lanza
Bruno Barbic 42.34 41.35 Pieroni
3:04.40 3:03.28

NU set this record back in their Matt Grevers golden days; they also set the NCAA record in the same swim with their 3:04.40 at the 2007 NCAA Championships, winning the national title in the process. IU, today, took over a full second off of that record, with Pieroni being noticeably much faster than NU’s anchor.

IU’s time of 3:03.28, meanwhile, sets themselves up very well for the NCAA Championships– that time rockets them up to #1 in the country this year.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon is a swimmer and lifeguard from Evanston, IL, just north of Chicago. He's currently pursuing a sociology major and writing certificate at Wesleyan University (the one in Connecticut), and he Instagrams a lot. He is a proud 5th place finisher at the 2016 Olympic Trials media race, where …

Read More »