In Same Session As 59.73 100 Back, McKeown Clocks 4:32.73 400 IM

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 12th – Friday, December 18th (Day 1 is relays only; Days 5-8 are age group)

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Meet Preview

Entries/Live Results

Live Stream ($)

19-year-old Kaylee McKeown threw down a massive 100m backstroke time of 57.93 to not only claim the meet title here at these Queensland Championships but to make history for her nation. She broke her own Aussie national record and All Comers record en route to putting up the second-fastest performance ever worldwide.

Instead of relishing her achievement and taking the night off, McKeown got back in the pool in the same session to race the women’s 400m IM. And, the USC Spartan made a major statement to boot.

Entering this meet, McKeown’s lifetime best in the grueling 400m IM rested at the 4:38.69 she logged at last year’s edition of this competition. Flash forward to tonight, however, and the teen blasted a head-turning time of 4:32.73.

That means, in the same session as she clocked the world’s 2nd fastest ever 100m back, McKeown regrouped and hacked nearly 6 seconds off of her previous PB in the women’s 400m IM to take a 2nd Queensland title.

In doing so, McKeown’s 4:32.73 now ranks the teen as Australia’s 2nd fastest performer ever, sitting only behind Olympic icon Stephanie Rice, whose time of 4:29.45 from the 2008 Games in Beijing remains as the Aussie national record.

Splits for McKeown’s impressive outing are below, with her 4:32.73 result ranking the Aussie as the 14th fastest performer ever in the event.