Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

In Same Session As 59.73 100 Back, McKeown Clocks 4:32.73 400 IM

Comments: 4

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

19-year-old Kaylee McKeown threw down a massive 100m backstroke time of 57.93 to not only claim the meet title here at these Queensland Championships but to make history for her nation. She broke her own Aussie national record and All Comers record en route to putting up the second-fastest performance ever worldwide.

You can read about McKeown’s remarkable swim here.

Instead of relishing her achievement and taking the night off, McKeown got back in the pool in the same session to race the women’s 400m IM. And, the USC Spartan made a major statement to boot.

Entering this meet, McKeown’s lifetime best in the grueling 400m IM rested at the 4:38.69 she logged at last year’s edition of this competition. Flash forward to tonight, however, and the teen blasted a head-turning time of 4:32.73.

That means, in the same session as she clocked the world’s 2nd fastest ever 100m back, McKeown regrouped and hacked nearly 6 seconds off of her previous PB in the women’s 400m IM to take a 2nd Queensland title.

In doing so, McKeown’s 4:32.73 now ranks the teen as Australia’s 2nd fastest performer ever, sitting only behind Olympic icon Stephanie Rice, whose time of 4:29.45 from the 2008 Games in Beijing remains as the Aussie national record.

Splits for McKeown’s impressive outing are below, with her 4:32.73 result ranking the Aussie as the 14th fastest performer ever in the event.

 

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Monteswim
1 hour ago

Impressive! How does this fare globally?

0
0
Reply
Corn Pop
Reply to  Monteswim
58 minutes ago

This year 2nd about .4 behind M Margalis who has had a stellar year expertly putting a ‘ll her strengths together.
I knew this was coming but I did not know when they would bring this event out .

0
0
Reply
CRD
1 hour ago

title says 59.72, has to be 57.93 right?

5
0
Reply
Aussieone
Reply to  CRD
30 minutes ago

Yes. You are correct

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!