Ilya Kharun Clocks 24.11 50 Fly at Sandpipers’ John Sullivan Firecracker Invite

John Sullivan Firecracker Invitational 2022
- July 1-3, 2022
- Pavilion Center Pool, Las Vegas, NV
- LCM (50m)
- Results on MeetMobile
The Sandpipers of Nevada hosted their annual John Sullivan Firecracker Invitational this past weekend in Las Vegas. Sandpipers 17-year-old Ilya Kharun was a star of the meet, swimming a tough schedule. Kharun raced all 4 50s on the first day of the meet, winning all 4 as well.
Starting with the 50 fly, Kharun clocked a 24.11, which comes in just off the 23.90 he swam at the International Team Trials in late April. He then went on to post a new personal best of 26.74 in the 50 back, followed by another personal best of 30.33 in the 50 breast. He concluded the session with a 23.93 in the 50 free, which was 0.40 seconds off his best time.
That was by far the 17-year-old’s busiest day of the meet. Outside of the 50s on Friday, he only swam the 200 breast, posting a new personal best of 2:26.07, and the 100 free, where he swam a 52.04.
Another SAND 17-year-old, Paige Kuwata, was a big winner throughout the meet as well. Kuwata won the women’s 1500 free (17:27.77), 100 back (1:07.20), 100 fly (1:04.63), 100 free (59.49), and 400 free (4:29.61).
Sandpipers 14-year-old Caleb Kattau had a strong performance in the boys 13-14 50 fly, winning the event in a new personal best of 27.17. Kattau would go on to win the 13-14 100 fly as well, swimming a 1:00.91, which was actually off his personal best of 58.27, which he swam in April.