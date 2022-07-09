Japan’s Former PM Shinzo Abe Remembered For Olympic Games Commitment

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a politician regarded as having been instrumental in Tokyo winning the 2020 Olympic Games bid, was assassinated on Friday, July 8th. 67-year-old Abe was shot while attending a campaign event in the city of Nara.

According to Reuters, Abe was taken to the hospital in cardiopulmonary arrest and showed no vital signs. He was declared dead at 5:03 p.m. (0803 GMT), having bled to death from deep wounds to the heart and the right side of his neck.

Abe served as the nation’s prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020, rendering him the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history. He resigned in 2020 due to health concerns.

In his role, Abe was a big proponent of Tokyo’s bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games and was recognized for his commitment to the Olympic moment in general.

According to IOC President John Coates, Abe was “a champion of Japan’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

“The entire Olympic Movement and I owe him all our respect and gratitude. This is why we will forever hold Shinzo Abe in great honor.”

In November 2020, Abe was awarded the Olympic Order by the IOC, the highest honor in the Olympic movement. At the time, Bach said to Abe, “Ever since that September day in Buenos Aires, you have demonstrated your unwavering commitment to the Olympic Games and the Olympic values.

“This was evident in all your personal engagement in overseeing and supporting the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. With your unfaltering belief in the power of sport, it is no exaggeration to say that you have forged a special friendship with the Olympic community.”

Abe even turned up in the Tokyo 2020 closing ceremonies portraying one of the country’s most famous character creations: Mario.

The Olympic flag will be flown at half-mast at Olympic House in Lausanne for three days out of respect for Abe.